“It's about making corrections. It's getting everybody on the same page with how they're trying to attack us offensively and defensively and some subtle adjustments that we need to make to play cleaner,” Franklin said. “Typically, a successful play or an unsuccessful play, it's subtle little things that make the difference. So, we were able to get them settled down and make some adjustments. And then I thought we made some plays on defense, we made some plays on offense, we made some plays on special teams, and you build some momentum and you build some confidence and you go from there.”

Rather, the objective of the real-time 20 minutes separating the moment the first half ends from the start of the second is to spend those precious minutes fixing what can be fixed.

Struggling to contain a Michigan State offense that entered the game as one of the nation’s worst units in nearly every facet, in the bottom 90th percentile for total offense, scoring offense, team passing efficiency, and rushing offense, the Nittany Lions were making the opposite appear true. Led by Payton Thorne at quarterback, a redshirt freshman who’d taken snaps in just three games before his appearance at Beaver Stadium and completed only 26 passes to date, the Spartans were humming in a manner completely unfamiliar to the rest of the season.

Completing 11 of 13 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns, with only one interception that was immediately turned back over by Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, Thorne delivered pass after pass to top wideouts Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed. Aside from an 0-2 start as a passer, Thorne hit on 12 consecutive completions spanning the first, second, and start of the third quarter.

As a result, the Spartans rarely found themselves facing anything but manageable third downs, and even then only faced four third downs to Penn State’s eight.

“The problem the first half defensively, they were just getting way too many yards on first and second down. They were always ahead of the sticks early in the game, but we were able to get them calmed down and make some subtle adjustments and just play better defensive football, gap sound, gap accountable, which was big.”

Penn State safety Lamont Wade went a step further, saying that the Nittany Lions hadn’t necessarily expected some of the looks the Spartans were giving them against their season of film.

“I feel like maybe they caught us a little off guard with some of the tempo stuff. And then the game plan changed a little bit,” Wade said. “Early, they were in 12 personnel, and we weren't expecting too much out of 12 personnel. They started doing that and we adjusted. Then we were really good in the second half after we adjusted.”

The Spartans’ second possession of the third quarter bore out as much.

With Penn State idling after a touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-18, the Spartans started at their 43-yard line and patiently worked their way back into the Nittany Lions’ red zone. Setting up for a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line off a Tyler Hunt 17-yard pickup, the Spartans were pushed back a yard on consecutive carries and were forced into a field goal when a slant to Nailor was tipped by Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons in the trenches.

Echoing the sentiment of Franklin, fellow defensive end Shaka Toney understood at the moment, and after the game, how important the stop would prove to be.

“Yards are going to happen. Offenses are so prolific nowadays. Even the most average quarterback... if he's timing the ball right, if he's seeing things right, they can always move the ball,” Toney said. “But the crucial thing for defenses nowadays is not giving up touchdowns. That's something that we had always done in the past, and I think that's something that we didn't do our best this year.

“In the red zone, you got to stand up. Three points is a whole lot better than seven points, so you gotta keep fighting. It's crucial. It put them in a different mindset now. A field goal, it changed the entire complexion of the game. Who knows how it would have ended if we gave up a touchdown right there? That was big on our defense to stand up.”

The Nittany Lions wouldn’t look back from there.

With their offensive counterparts taking the ensuing possession 69 yards for a touchdown to take a 25-24 lead, the defensive side buckled down completely. Forcing a three-and-out with 10 yards in losses the next Spartan possession, Parker Washington cashed in with a 49-yard touchdown completion to go ahead 32-24.

Again shutting down the Spartans’ offense for a three-and-out, Jahan Dotson shut the door when he turned the ensuing punt into six points.

In just over two minutes of game time, backed by Penn State’s suddenly stout defense, the Nittany Lions had completely taken control of a game that had very much been in doubt.

In a season that saw the Nittany Lions allow 30-or-more points in each of their first five games, all losses, that the defense composed itself in holding the Spartans to 24 proved yet another step in its development process.

“I feel like we've been slowly but surely getting back to ourselves, slowly getting back to that stout Penn State defense,” Wade said. “I feel like we pay attention to the little details more, and that helped out a lot. And that same old Penn State defense, I feel like that's who we've been the past few weeks. We're out there having fun with it is a big part of it. I don't think we were having that much fun in the beginning and when we started having fun with it, it opened up.”