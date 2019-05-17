“I think we're very talented at defensive end, so I think that's a benefit,” said Franklin. “Iron sharpens iron.”

And through it, Walker came out better for it, Franklin said this spring.

Lining up as the Nittany Lions’ left tackle throughout the spring, the redshirt freshman has faced a steady barrage from a group of defensive ends Franklin believes is one of the best in the country.

To fully express Rasheed Walker ’s development through the offseason and Penn State’s spring practices, head coach James Franklin pointed across the line of scrimmage.

In Walker’s case, and for the success of the entirety of Penn State’s offensive line this season, the Nittany Lions will be counting on that adage coming to fruition.



Taking over for a position vacated by multi-year starter Ryan Bates, Walker has not yet been officially designated by Franklin as the presumptive starter, but very much appears to be on that trajectory.

And Walker has put himself into that position by building up his body in the weight room, going from 6-foot-6, 308 pounds to 315 pounds through winter workouts. And that physical development merely complements the undeniable athleticism Walker brought to the table before even stepping foot on Penn State’s campus.

“The thing about Rasheed is that he's a freak athlete,” said teammate Steven Gonzalez. “He has super quick feet. He can keep up with anyone. He has a pretty good punch. He's just a freak athlete. His feet are just so smooth and he has good flexibility, he has a good hip bend. So he's just a very freak athlete.”

Maybe just important, according to Franklin and fellow offensive linemate Will Fries, Walker has also developed substantially cognitively.

“He's bigger, he's stronger, he's more confident with our scheme, techniques, and fundamentals,” said Franklin. “He's 315 pounds now, so he's confident enough with his pass sets that he can take on a bull rush and he's got some girth to him that he can handle those things. But I see him progressing.”

Echoing the sentiment, Fries pointed to Walker’s maturity as having taken the next step.

“He progressed a lot. In regard to his maturity and his understanding of what he needs to accomplish, I think the attitude of our offensive line has really improved,” said Fries. “There are a lot of young players that can just come at you faster. His understanding and what we need to accomplish on offense can improve more.”

That progression pre-dates the Nittany Lions’ spring practices, though.

Appearing in four games as a true freshman during the 2018 season, against Kent State, at Rutgers, against Maryland, and finally against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, Walker was credited with 18 total snaps by Pro Football Focus. But, according to Franklin, even those limited reps could be enough to give Walker the necessary confidence to compete and not feel overwhelmed by the moment when it finally arrives this fall.

“Rasheed Walker, I think obviously he feels a lot different and we feel a lot different now,” said Franklin. “Although he redshirted, he got some game experience. So there's tremendous value in that.”

Whether or not that experience was enough, or can be duplicated enough through informal summer workouts, is the question that remains unanswered for Walker moving forward.

Described as having been ready to play last year, even though he took the redshirt, Walker has his work cut out for him as the offseason proceeds. Said by Franklin to still need “a thousand reps just to gain the experience,” the ensuing few months will be critical to Walker’s preparedness for the 2019 season.

“I think this offseason, from the end of spring to the start of camp, is going to be really important,” said Franklin. “I think he'll go into August camp with a lot more confidence based on the little experience he got last year and then obviously this spring. We have a lot of confidence in him, but he's going to need to take a step between now and the first game.”