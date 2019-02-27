Blue White Illustrated has confirmed via source that Penn State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown has taken his name out of the NCAA transfer portal.

He was in, now he's out.

Sullivan-Brown is coming off his first season of game action at Penn State in which he played in all 13 games and made four receptions for 49 yards. His biggest contribution was in Penn State's 33-28 win at Indiana when he grabbed two receptions for 33 yards gained.

In removing his name, Penn State's transfer total shrunk to include Danny Dalton, Dae’lun Darien, Brelin Faison-Walden, Alex Gellerstedt, Isaiah Humphries, Sterling Jenkins, Juwan Johnson, Zech McPhearson, Jarvis Miller, Ayron Monroe, and Brandon Polk, including the two wideouts in Johnson and Polk.

By remaining at Penn State, and including the addition of graduate transfer George Campbell, the Nittany Lions now have 10 receivers on tap for the 2019 season.



