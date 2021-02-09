Trailing at Michigan State by only a bucket with 16 seconds to play, Penn State found itself in an eminently familiar position. Playing to a one-possession game in the final minutes, on the road, the Nittany Lions needed what hadn’t come to fruition yet this season in losses at Michigan, Indiana, or Ohio State. All games Penn State held a lead with less than two minutes to play in regulation, the Lions’ were once again in the same position, building a two-possession advantage in the final minutes. Having lost their cushion, though, their opportunity against the Spartans Tuesday night yielded an undeniably good look. Running a side out of bounds, the ball found its way from Myreon Jones to Jamari Wheeler, back to a stymied Jones on the opposite wing and, five seconds in, a wide-open Myles Dread two steps beyond the 3-point line. Working off John Harrar’s high screen, Dread’s clean look rattled in and out and into the waiting hands of Spartan senior guard Josh Langford. “It was executed to perfection,” Ferry said. “You couldn't get a better shot than that. That would have won the game. I mean, it was in and out so, the guys executed it well.” The result was a 60-58 loss for the Nittany Lions, sending the program to a 1-7 mark on the road for the 2020-21 season while dropping to 7-9 overall and 4-8 in a Big Ten schedule entering its final third.

Acknowledging the frustration of the oft-repeated scenario this season, playing close on the road only to ultimately fall short, Ferry said this one held some of the same hallmarks. Unable to play with the “same pop to start games” that has occurred at the Bryce Jordan Center, where the Nittany Lions are 6-2, they instead have had to claw back as they did Tuesday from a 32-24 halftime deficit. Paced only by John Harrar in the first half, only eventual contributions from Myreon Jones (15 points), Sam Sessoms (8 pts), and Dread (8 pts.) created the opportunity for the Nittany Lions’ game-winning look. Still, in a departure from the confidence that Ferry expressed following a 55-50 win against Maryland on Friday in which he said they’ll “be fine offensively,” his concern has admittedly grown after three-straight under-60 scoring performances. “I am a little concerned now having three games in a row where we haven't gotten to 60. It's not from a lack of working hard, it's not from a lack of trying. I think we just got to keep instilling confidence in these guys offensively,” Ferry said. “Izaiah Brockington normally doesn't go 0-for-8. Seth Lundy doesn't normally go 0-for-4. Those guys are gonna bounce back and we just got to get in a rhythm, and the way we do is just by taking our unselfishness to another level.”