“Obviously Michigan is a great team. They're No. 2 for a reason,” said Nittany Lion head coach Patrick Chambers. “I really enjoyed this game, competing, I thought our team showed some real grit and some incredible passion because at moments during this game they could have easily taken it to 20. And we found a way. We got a stop. We started to see the ball go through the basket, which I knew was going to be difficult to score on them.”

Led by a pair of double-doubles, 19 and 12 for Mike Watkins and 17 and 10 for Lamar Stevens, the Nittany Lion roster was a wasteland offensively otherwise, sending Penn State to a 68-55 loss. Dropping the Nittany Lions to 0-3 in conference play and 7-7 overall for the year, the outcome kept Michigan an unbeaten 14-0.

They were simply unable to get their offense to do the same.

Opening the meat of their Big Ten schedule at No. 2 Michigan Thursday evening, the Nittany Lions produced one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Holding Michigan under its season averages of 73.2 points per game, a 46.7 percent shooting clip from the floor, and fewer than its 8.5 made threes per game, the Wolverines lived up to their defensive billing. Limiting opponents to just 55.1 points per game this season, Michigan suffocated Penn State’s idle offense, particularly from beyond-the-arc.

Though both Watkins and Stevens were effective down low, helping to win the points in the paint battle between the two teams 44-32, the Nittany Lions combined to shoot just 1 of 14 (7.1 percent) from deep.

“We had some guys shooting the ball and they took that away. And they made it very, very difficult for us to score,” said Chambers. “But overall, we're going to learn a lot from this and I'm going to take a lot of positives away from this game. I know we play them in a few weeks. But this is a game we can build on. This was a road game against a top team in the country, top team in the Big Ten. A lot of positives to walk away from.”

Certainly, one of them will be Penn State’s effort on the defensive end of the floor.

Holding Michigan to just 25 points in the first half, heading to the locker room trailing just 25-20, the Nittany Lion defense lapsed to open the second frame, falling behind by 12 points on the backs of a 6-0 and 5-0 runs for the Wolverines.

Soon after, the Nittany Lions found themselves trailing by 17 on a Charles Matthews runout at the 10:17 mark. Still, responding with a 7-0 run of its own, Penn State was able to bring the game back down to three possessions into the final 2:24 of the game.

“I thought we did some really good things. We mixed up some things, kept them off balance and challenged most of their shots,” said Chambers. “They did miss some easy ones. A couple of dunks here, a layup here. But so did we. So I really like what we did overall.

“What hurt us was the turnovers. Man, if we could just take care of the ball a little bit better. Now you're playing some youth out there and they're fired up playing on the road at Michigan, so it's all good. But we'll correct that.”

Specifically, the Nittany Lions coughed up 18 turnovers leading to a 20-10 points off turnovers advantage for the Wolverines for the game.

Penn State returns to action Sunday when it hosts Wisconsin (10-3 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

Notes:

- Following the game, Chambers addressed a sideline incident in which ESPN cameras showed him sternly addressing, then shoving, true freshman guard Myles Sanders.

He explained himself thusly.

“I absolutely love Myles Dread. He committed to us as a sophomore, so I've known him forever. Him and his parents. I absolutely love him,” said Chambers. “I apologize to him. I was just trying to challenge him. I was just trying to get the best out of him and hopefully, I'll do it differently next time. Not hopefully. I will do it a different way next time. But he's a great kid.”