Student ticket sale details announced for Penn State 2021 season

Thursday, Penn State announced its plans for the last big piece of the Beaver Stadium puzzle. Beginning Monday, July 19, Penn State will have its student season-ticket sales every day for a week running from the graduate students through freshman classes.

Tuesday this week, invoicing began for season ticket-holders to begin the process of securing their tickets ahead of the 2021 season.

Penn State's announced its intention to return to full capacity for games at Beaver Stadium in conjunction with relaxed COVID mandates in Pennsylvania on June 1.

The news comes as a welcome return to normalcy following a 2020 campaign in which fans were left out in the cold due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, the Nittany Lions will play in front of a full house, including its notable student-section in the south end zone. Having already performed for a modified spring scrimmage in front of students, quarterback Sean Clifford acknowledged the anticipation the Nittany Lions are already feeling for the possibility of

"Yeah, it was awesome. I really appreciate the fans for coming out today and supporting us after last season, it was just a weird year in general," Clifford said. "There's just so much that you miss and it was just a fraction of the normal fans (today), but at the same time, we're still so excited to be here and all the fans here... this year, you just can't take them for granted."

Season tickets for students will cost $239 for Penn State's seven-game home slate, and will run from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. Student season tickets are expected to sell out quickly.