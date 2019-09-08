Penn State scored four touchdowns in the third quarter, two of them by tight end Pat Freiermuth, to pull away. But even so, they were outgained, 430-359, for the game and held the ball for less than 18 minutes. Their intermittent struggles showed that this team is still very much a work in progress. Even allowing for the stat-inflating effect of an opener against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, it was surprising to see how ineffective the Lions were in the first half against Buffalo only a week after piling up their highest scoring total since the early ’90s.

“I thought they had a great plan for us in the first half,” coach James Franklin said. “At halftime, we were able to make some adjustments with a young team, but we’ve got to be able to do that throughout the game. We’ve got to be able to make adjustments in between series. I think we were able to do that at halftime.”

But the second half was a different story, as Sean Clifford made a series of plays with his arm and his feet, and the Lions pulled away for a 45-13 victory. The game itself may not have been as lopsided as some might have anticipated, but the final score was in line with pregame expectations.

Buffalo’s visit to Beaver Stadium on Saturday night could not have begun more ominously for the hosts. Heavily favored Penn State trailed by three points at halftime, and that wasn’t even the ominous part. In falling behind, the Nittany Lions had been outgained, 270 yards to 88, as Buffalo controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. For a Penn State team with championship-sized aspirations, this was a very bad sign.

THE GOOD

• The Nittany Lions got two scores off of turnovers. Cam Brown’s early fumble recovery set up Penn State’s lone first-half touchdown drive, and John Reid’s pick-six early in the third quarter ignited the third-quarter surge. Franklin has spent months emphasizing the importance of generating turnovers, and it paid off in a big way against Buffalo. Reid’s 36-yard interception return on a throw to the sideline helped Penn State restore order after the Bulls had seized momentum.

“It was a huge play from a momentum perspective,” Franklin said. “He’s a guy who everybody respects based on how he goes about his business all the time in every aspect of his life. The sideline reacts to him because they feel so strongly about him, but it was a huge play. We were able to get some momentum. It got the fans going, it got our sideline going, and we were able to go on a pretty good run from that point on.”

• After missing the second half of the opener with an injury, Freiermuth was a huge factor in the second half Saturday night. He caught eight passes for 100 yards, including touchdown catches of 23 and 28 yards to help the Nittany Lions pull away. His 28-yarder was a marvelously athletic play, as he had to make a one-handed stab at the ball but still managed to secure it and turn upfield on a key third down.

• While Freiermuth was the headliner, Jahan Dotson also had the best game of his young career, finishing with four catches for 109 yards.

• Jordan Stout’s stat line: eight kickoffs, eight touchbacks. This was a very good acquisition for Penn State.





THE BAD

• After converting 1 of 8 third downs in their opener against Idaho, the Nittany Lions hit only 2 of 9 against Buffalo. Third-down conversions were a problem for the Lions last year; they ranked 11th in the Big Ten at 37.1 percent. Through two games this year, they’re at 16.7 percent.

Against Buffalo, the Lions got the big plays they were looking for – Clifford ended up throwing for 279 yards and four touchdowns – but as Franklin noted, “The inconsistency still stayed there. We became more explosive in the second half. We had a lot of big plays, one-play drives. We just have to be more consistent.”

• Conversely, the Bulls were surprisingly effective on third down, even in a few third-and-long situations. They ended up converting 10 of their 23 attempts, and that was with one of their best players – tight end Zac Lefebvre – on the sideline for much of the game with an apparent leg injury.

“They did a great job on first down, which made for manageable second and third downs for them,” Franklin said. “I think that was a huge part of the game when you talk about time of possession.”

• The Nittany Lions never got their running game going vs. Buffalo. They finished with 78 yards as a team, and 58 of those yards came on a run by Clifford in the third quarter. The sophomore quarterback finished as Penn State’s leading rusher.

“I didn’t think we were finishing blocks,” Franklin said. “I also thought they were very committed to stopping runs with their cover four defense that they play. They’re always getting extra guys in the box with their safeties, and they’re also a downhill, physical team. But that’s also why we were able to make some big plays in the passing game.

“We knew that coming into the game. That’s the style of defense that they play – try to make you one-dimensional, get the safeties involved in the run game and make you beat them throwing the ball. If you look at our numbers and how the game went, we did that in the second half. We just didn’t do it as well in the first half.”





LOOKING AHEAD

What to make of Pitt, the Nittany Lions’ opponent this week in their nonconference finale? In their opener, a 30-14 loss to Virginia, some of the Panthers’ offensive problems from last year resurfaced, as quarterback Kenny Pickett completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 185 yards and was sacked four times. But yesterday against Ohio, Pickett was impressive, hitting 26 of 37 attempts for a career-high 321 yards in a 20-10 victory. Maurice Ffrench caught 10 of those passes for 138 yards, and the Panthers were never threatened after jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Their defense allowed only 35 rushing yards and 212 total yards and finished with six sacks.

This Saturday’s matchup against Penn State will be the final game in a four-game series, so the winner will have bragging rights for… well… who knows how long? If Pickett’s performance vs. Ohio is any indication, the Panthers may be bringing a more credible passing game into Beaver Stadium than they’ve had the past few years. But they’ll certainly try to run the ball the way Buffalo did, and Franklin is hoping that the experience his team has gained in the first two weeks of the season will pay off against the first Power Five team on the schedule this year.

“There were lessons to be learned in the first game,” Franklin said. “There were lessoned to be learned in this game. We were able to do that and still get a ‘W.’ We’ve got a really good opponent next week and we have to take the next step. I think there are going to be really good opportunities for growth off of this film, just like there were last week.”