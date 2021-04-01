But there’s another hometown team that the family grew up supporting: the Maryland Terrapins. That may seem like a conflict of interest to Penn State fans, but it’s also a good reminder that the recruiting process is about much more than boyhood allegiances. For every Pennsylvania prospect who gets away from the Nittany Lions, there’s a Zakee Wheatley.

Just like all those Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants fans who grew up outside their respective cities, Wheatley and his father love the Washington Football Team. Throw in all the other professional teams in the D.C. area – the Capitals, Nationals and Wizards – and you’ll learn quickly there’s no shortage of DMV pride in the Wheatley household.

“When I was younger, everything was Maryland for us,” Wheatley said. “We live in the DMV, so the Washington Redskins, Maryland, the Capitals, teams like that were who I grew up supporting and still do. So, of course, when I was younger, I was pulling against Penn State.”

Once it became clear that he was going to play college football, regional pride went out the window. Instead, he and his family focused on relationships, academics and an overall fit, both on and off the field. That’s where James Franklin and his coaching staff really shined.

The fan loyalty “really didn’t matter to me all that much,” Wheatley said. “When you start building relationships with coaches and you start learning more about all these schools, it just guides you to wherever is the best school for you. For me, that school was Penn State and I started realizing that pretty early on. Everyone at Penn State really showed me how much they cared about me, not just as a player, but as a student, too. That’s the kind of stuff that mattered to me. So, when my goal became to play college football, it was all about finding the best place for me.”

Wheatley did just that last year, committing to Penn State on April 10, 2020. Along with another four-star player, Jaylen Reed, he was part of a safety duo that was arguably the best position group of the class.

But just like Reed, who also doesn’t enroll for another couple of months, Wheatley is going to have to get to know a new position coach following Tim Banks’s move to Tennessee in the off-season. To make matters worse, Wheatley’s regional recruiter was Tyler Bowen, who is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We looked at them like family, like someone I’ll be spending the next four years with,” Wheatley said. “Of course, Coach Bowen is my guy. Coach Banks is my guy, too, so I’m happy they’re moving up in the ranks. That’s how the game works. So, of course I was bummed out when they left, but I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Coach [Anthony] Poindexter.

“So far, we’ve got a good relationship going and I’m just working on building that up. His energy really stands out. He’s a high-energy guy who loves his players. He’s going to make you work, but he’s real with you, too. That’s what I like.”

Wheatley barely got to play last fall. Following nearly a month of preseason practice, he and his Archbishop Spalding teammates were able to play two games in a span of a week in early November. Wheatley performed well, totaling two touchdowns and two interceptions, but just a few days after the second game, schools on their schedule began abandoning their plans, with multiple teams developing COVID outbreaks.

Having decided not to play basketball to minimize the risk of injury, Wheatley didn’t get the senior year he had envisioned. Still, he’s had no time to relax. If anything, he’s been working harder than ever, training with two different specialists, on top of his regular workouts.

“Seven days a week, I’m doing something,” Wheatley said. “Even on my days off, I’ll go catch the ball or something. I’ve been working and grinding as hard as I ever have to get myself in the best position possible before I get up there.”

Being ready athletically is only half the battle for Wheatley. He’s also focused on starting off right academically this summer. When it’s time to enroll, his goal is to join the team “as well-rounded as I can.”

“I’m trying to go there and get my classes off to a great start. I want to make sure I get good grades this summer and start everything off right,” Wheatley said. “I also want to be in the weight room all the time and show everyone that I’m ready to commit myself to the program. I’m just going to be a hard worker in all aspects.”

