After a 4-5 season in 2020, winter workouts at the beginning of 2021 have provided Penn State Assistant AD for Performance Enhancement Dwight Galt with a first viewing of the Nittany Lions' reaction, and the returns have been positive. "We've got a very motivated, hungry, driven team right now," Galt said. "Everybody really responded to the 2020 season in a very motivated way." Galt met with the media Thursday morning to discuss all his takeaways from Penn State's winter workouts as the Nittany Lions look toward the beginning of spring practice next week.

Timeline

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the traditional rhythms of the college football calendar out the window, and Penn State's typical timeline for winter workouts was no different. Galt said Penn State started its winter program on January 22, which is a week later than usual. That meant a gap of 37 days between formal training sessions, the largest he's experienced during his career. "I'm going to be honest, I was a little concerned," Galt said. "...But we were really blessed that the guys did a pretty good job of doing some things while they were still at home. Obviously when they got here they were rip-roaring and ready to go, so it's worked out pretty well." In the 48 days of training since workouts began, Galt said Penn State has gotten 21 weightlifting sessions in, 14 running workouts — seven of which were pure speed days, which Galt says he "cherishes." Finally, there were four winter workout days, too. "[Those are] are an extremely valuable part of our program as well, not only from a conditioning standpoint and a movement standpoint, but really to bring the team together," Galt said.

The Quarterbacks

Galt as well as other members of Penn State's coaching staff have long praised Sean Clifford for his exploits in the weight room, and Galt kept the same tune on Thursday despite a change to Clifford's training regimen. Galt said he placed Clifford on a regimen specifically built for him, asking him to focus on unilateral, one-leg, one-arm exercises designed for stability. "I think it was really what he needed," Galt said. "From continuing to improve his ability to perform on the field physically, but also to make sure that his body is as bulletproof as possible." Galt added that Ta'Quan Roberson has always been one of his favorite players, saying he's "stepped up big time" this winter. Galt said he believes that the arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is motivating Roberson because it offers him a chance to start fresh. Additionally, Galt said freshman Christian Veilleux has made a positive start in these workout sessions as well. "Having this midyear has been a godsend," Galt said. "That's been a great situation to have him and let him get this extra development and this extra learning from the quarterback position."



Freshman Updates

Along with Veilleux, Galt was also asked about early enrollee freshmen offensive linemen Landon Tengwall and Nate Bruce. Tengwall arrived in State College at 319 pounds with a low body fat, Galt said. "He's got unbelievable development for a true freshman coming in," Galt said. "He's got a great attitude, great approach, all those things." Galt said Bruce came in about 30 pounds heavier than Tengwall, and without the specialized training that Tengwall had received while in high school. However, Galt said Bruce has adapted quickly to his new surroundings, praising his natural strength. "He is a special athlete and a special kid," Galt said. "This is all totally new to him. He never really trained like he has these last eight weeks. "He's one of those guys that, every day he comes in, he does more than he did the last day. So it's been really fun and really neat to watch him grow and develop." Galt said he's optimistic that Bruce and Tengwall could become early contributors if they pick up some of the on-field intricacies of college football quickly. "As we all know, true freshmen playing offensive line is extremely rare, and to be really honest generally, in my 36 years, it's usually need based," Galt said. "But there's no doubt that these two are on the right path."

Other Notes