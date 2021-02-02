But to do so, they’ll need to improve on their 0-5 record on the road against Big Ten opponents this season. Despite producing a dominating 77-55 win at Virginia Tech in December in their first road game of the season, the Nittany Lions have since dropped games at Michigan, at Indiana, at Purdue, at Illinois, and Ohio State. In three of those five losses, the Nittany Lions held a lead with fewer than three minutes remaining in regulation only to come up on the losing end of the ledger.

If Penn State hopes to ever steal one in Madison, however, the Big Ten’s COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 season might be the time. With conference protocols limiting all attendance to only family members, the Nittany Lions will perform in front of a crowd of a few hundred rather than capacity at the 17,230-seat venue.

Improving their series record to 11-39 against the Badgers following a Saturday afternoon win at the Bryce Jordan Center, breaking a 13-game losing streak against Wisconsin in the process, the Nittany Lions will be the visitors in a Tuesday night tip in Madison. With them, they’ll bring a 19-game away losing streak, only twice ever topping the Badgers in Wisconsin and never winning at the Kohl Center in 18 tries since it opened in 1998.

Fresh off a Jan. 23 win in Madison, Wis., against the No. 14-ranked Badgers, Ferry praised the Buckeyes’ accomplishment given the game’s locale. Noting that, “nobody wins at Wisconsin,” Ferry put words to the reality that accompanies most opponents’ experiences at the Kohl Center.

Acknowledging that the experiences have been different and “a little bit strange,” this season, Ferry insisted that the team that minimizes mistakes, executes the best, and doesn’t foul emerges with the win. (In five Big Ten road games, the Nittany Lions have been charged with 110 personal fouls to opponents’ 91.)

“Ultimately, it still comes down to whoever plays well is going to win the game and I think that's played out. We've got so many good teams,” Ferry said. “It's still an issue. Sleeping in your bed, keeping to your routine, I think helps. It helps these younger guys. It helps college-aged guys and that's why I think you see the home team is winning even though the crowds aren't here. Our league, it's just so good. It's the best I've ever seen.”

That quality has been readily apparent for the Nittany Lions in nearly every conference game they’ve played this season. Particularly challenged in their starts on the road, Penn State has trailed at the midpoint of the first half in each of its five conference losses as visitors, an issue of dictating pace Ferry said is crucial to correct moving forward.

“We got to figure that out on the road, we're just not doing it so I got to figure it out. It's something I'm doing I guess or we're doing, I got to figure it out,” he said after Saturday’s win. “We came out and we said we got to play at our pace and I thought we were… The kids understood what we were talking about on how we had to do it and how we had to play, and I thought the second half we never stopped.”

Determined to bring that same energy and style to the floor Tuesday evening, the Nittany Lions are not naive to the reality that awaits them from a Badgers program that has built an identity around playing tough, deliberate basketball. So though Penn State won’t reinvent its strategy for the second of a rare scheduling back-to-back against the Badgers, it will be prepared, Ferry said.

“It's really difficult because they're a really good team, so you turn around and you're playing a really good team again,” he said. “I would rather go into it with a win than a loss, so I think that's a positive out of it. We'll take that approach, but it's not like we're gonna approach it any differently.

“We didn't play a perfect game. We didn't play a great game. We played a really good game. There are things we can do better. Greg is a great coach, if not one of the better coaches in this league. He's going to come out and make some adjustments. They got a really good team, and they're an old team, so it's going to be a challenging game for us.”