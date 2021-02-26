The NFL Draft is about two months away, and that means mock draft season is in full swing. Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh are the clear favorites of the media experts when it comes to former Nittany Lions, with both earning projections inside the first round from some media outlets. Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial

Micah Parsons

During a recent appearance on NFL Network, Penn State head coach James Franklin said he was struck — like many others — by the performance of Devin White in the Super Bowl. White, drafted fifth overall out of LSU in 2019, topped off a sensational sophomore season by filling up the stat sheet in the Super Bowl to the tune of 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and an interception as his Buccaneers shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. "He really reminded me of what Micah can do at the next level," Franklin said. "I think he has a chance to be a difference maker at the linebacker position." Plenty of the leading drafts experts do, too, as we'll see below. But, justly or unjustly, some experts have hurled accusations of character issues Parsons' way. Franklin used the interview as an opportunity to explain who Parsons is. "Micah would not have opted out last year, if the Big 10 had not canceled the season," Franklin said. "Micah loves football, had a great Penn State experience, graduated in thee years from obviously a highly respected academic institution. Had a chance to be a two-time consensus All-American at Penn State...just really productive on the field, and obviously he did a great job when it came to those academics as well, so really proud of him." Here's where Parsons' stock stands with draft experts in the media: The Athletic — 15th overall, Patriots. Patriots beat writer Jeff Howe calls Parsons one of the best defensive prospects in the draft.

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) — 7th overall, Lions. Jeremiah highlighted Parsons' speed at the linebacker position. NFL.com (Lance Zierlein) — 6th overall, Eagles. Zierlein on Parsons: "Rare speed, excellent open-field tackling." NFL.com (Bucky Brooks) — 15th overall, Patriots. Brooks underscored Parsons' blitzing ability as a tool that will make him an attractive option for NFL teams. ESPN (Mel Kiper) — 12th overall, Lions (via trade). Kiper called Parsons a versatile linebacker that can help a Detroit team desperate to fix its defense. ESPN (Todd McShay) — 15th overall, Patriots. McShay thinks Parsons can be the "quarterback" of the Patriots' defense down the line.



Jayson Oweh

In Franklin's opinion, the case of Jayson Oweh is going to be an interesting one in this year's draft, and many fans would likely agree. Oweh's upside is clear for all to see. He has all the physical attributes needed to be an effective edge rusher at the next level, and remember, he didn't start playing football until a very late age. That said, the production wasn't necessarily there for Oweh last season — especially if you let sack numbers inform your thoughts. Oweh went the entire 2020 season without getting to the quarterback, and had only seven sacks for his career with the Nittany Lions. "I think the exciting thing about Jayson is that football is still very new to him," Franklin said. "He really was a high school basketball player who kind of blew up his senior year in the recruiting process. He came here and just dramatically kept getting better. "It's interesting. Everybody's going to talk about his ability to rush the passer and this season maybe not having as much production there. But one of the things I talked to Jayson about is that people who really know football, and really study football and watched how he played every play this year, against the run, very, very complete football player with a huge upside." With most outlets limiting their mock drafts to the first round, there are not as many opinions available for Oweh, who is not a consensus first-rounder. However, he did appear in the first round in some of the mocks BWI sampled. The Athletic — 23rd overall, Jets. Jets beat writer Connor Hughes thinks Oweh could fit the Jets' desperate need for a quality edge rusher. NFL.com (Lance Zierlein) — 21st overall, Colts. Zierlein said Oweh needs pass-rush polish but could help the Colts at that position. ESPN (Mel Kiper) — 28th overall, Saints. Kiper called Oweh an extraordinary athlete, and indicated he played better than his sack numbers indicated last season.



