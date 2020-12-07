Penn State earned its second win in as many weeks Saturday when it shocked Rutgers into a 17-0 first-half lead, then bludgeoned the Scarlet Knights, and anyone else watching, the rest of the way. This week's stock watch takes a look at the players, coaches, and concepts rising and falling within the program with Michigan State and an uncertain future beyond the Spartans remaining on the schedule. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Penn State head coach James Franklin

Sell: Hand-Wringing

Penn State head coach James Franklin sounded like a man willing to go to desperate, unpleasant lengths to notch the program's first win on the 2020 season by mid-November. Now, you're seeing that come to fruition. I wrote it Saturday after the game, but it bears repeating here: Franklin doesn't want to win this way. The explosive plays that defined the 2016-19 seasons are still very much a part of the mentality Penn State wants in its approach to offensive football. Same for complementary components of field position and creating turnovers on defense. But, realistically, none of those things are relevant now and haven't been for some time. This is a Penn State program that, for a laundry list of reasons that we have discussed at length, simply was not capable of being its best self this season. Assigning blame for that is something the whole off-season can be spent sorting out. What isn't a worthwhile exercise, though, is attempting to forecast a future based on present circumstances, strategically, given the complete departure from the norm. Is this what Kirk Ciarrocca wants? No. Is this what Phil Trautwein wants? No. Is this what James Franklin wants? No. And in about nine months, they're all likely going to get the opportunity to demonstrate as much.



Buy: Winning, No Matter The Style

The necessary addendum, of course, is that for everything Ciarrocca, Trautwein, Franklin, and just about every other piece of Penn State's 2020 puzzle would do differently if circumstances were different, one thing they wouldn't trade are the last two outcomes. Nor, if the opportunity arises, are they going to trade out potential wins against Michigan State and whatever possible opponents remain in the ninth week or a bowl, for more failed attempts at what they'd prefer to do. And that, in many ways, represents an invaluable component to the upcoming off-season. Given something closer to "normal" for winter workouts, spring practices and summer training than anything the program experienced in the past eight months, the trends of the past four weeks represents something akin to momentum. Though Penn State's 41-21 loss to Iowa is wedged in the middle, the Nittany Lions have graded out at PFF with overall performances of 76.0, 78.0, and 81.6 against Nebraska, Michigan and Rutgers, respectively, all on the road, and all among their best of the season. The fact that the development came in the midst of a run of historically bad results for the program speaks to a return to the fundamental of competing that will serve everyone well moving forward. "We haven't given up. There's not been one time," Clifford said Saturday. "We've been disappointed, that's for sure. But there hasn't been one time where we've wavered, changed our approach. It's only gotten better throughout the year, and we're proud of that. We're super proud. I'm super proud to be a captain of this team and I'm proud of these guys because we just continued to battle and that's more of a life lesson. Times are going to be tough sometimes, but you can't let everything effect you. You gotta keep going and keep growing and getting better." An unexpected, deeply humbling experience for everyone involved, this type of turn can either be a precursor to free-fall or a return to successful form. Penn State doesn't need to look far to find just such an example as Northwestern, who backed up a dreadful 1-8 campaign last season with a trip to the Big Ten Championship this year, has already clinched a first-place finish in the West.



Buy: Schedule Timing

For as unlikely as this might have seemed three weeks ago, and certainly wasn't the case by opening up at Indiana and back at Beaver Stadium for Ohio State, the schedule's close is going to end up playing out in Penn State's favor. Granted, I'll repeat here what got me into trouble with some of the folks who are big fans of the Scarlet Knights last week, because it remains true. Penn State is not good. Neither is Rutgers. Neither are Michigan State, Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maryland. Ohio State is elite, Indiana is good, Northwestern is pretty good, and Iowa isn't great by any means, but we'll let the Hawkeyes sneak into the bottom rung of the "good" category. All of this is backed up by the fact that now seven weeks into the Big Ten's schedule, only those four teams currently sit above .500. Last year, there were seven programs at .500 or better in conference play (no one finished even in previous years due to the nine-game schedule), there were eight in '18, six in '17, and eight in '16. You get the point. Wisconsin would need to beat Iowa and Maryland would need to beat Rutgers this weekend to boost that club to six this season, otherwise it will be the fewest teams at .500 or above since the conference expanded in 2011. That Penn State is going to finish the season with two of the bottom three quality teams in the league as graded by PFF, and would be ensured to get Illinois, Purdue or Minnesota if the ninth-week crossover games actually come to fruition. Turn two wins into three against the Spartans this weekend, and see what happens in week nine or a potential bowl scenario, and an otherwise disaster of a miserable season can very much become the building block Penn State uses to propel itself right back into the conversation of the Big Ten's second-tier programs behind the Buckeyes. While that status behind Penn State's neighbors to the west doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon, it certainly beats the alternative of this season's first five games.

