Penn State dipped to 0-5 before righting the ship with a 4-game winning streak to finish the 2020 football season. So what are we to make of the performances we saw through the course of the year? BWI will spend some time in the coming weeks taking a trend-by-trend look at where the program stands as it heads into an offseason that will fight desperately to return some semblance of normalcy and regular development even as it continues to grapple with COVID-19 protocols. With that, our first "stock watch" of the Nittany Lions' offseason:

Will Parker Washington's breakout continue to his sophomore season?

Buy: Youth movement

In a certain sense, this is the most overused concept in major college football. We're going to talk about it here, anyway. Yes, some programs are able to get old and use that multi-year experience across its position groups in all three phases of the game. In a modern environment in which, more than ever, players are arriving, contributing for a few years, then moving on either as transfers or to the next stages of their careers, it is more the exception than the rule. So it would stand to reason that Penn State, heading into an offseason where Pat Freiermuth, Jayson Oweh, Shaka Toney, Antonio Shelton, Will Fries, Michal Menet, and Lamont Wade - all starters - have announced they're moving on, the Nittany Lions will again have to rely on relatively untested pieces at critical positions next season. That reasoning is wrong. Granted, the impending decisions of Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker, each of whom would appear to have a choice to pursue NFL careers or return for another season at Penn State, will dramatically change the complexion of the Nittany Lions' personnel on both sides of the ball, regardless of how their choices shake out. But, the reality of Penn State's abomination of a 2020 campaign is that the circumstances of attrition have already thrust the program's underclassmen into bigger roles than many of them could have anticipated coming into the year. Most obviously, the absences of Journey Brown and Noah Cain at running back allowed Keyvone Lee to become the team's leading rusher during a year he likely would have been relegated to a few carries a game, tops. Instead, the sequence of events that saw Brown, Cain, and even Devyn Ford sidelines allowed Lee to ascend into 89 carries for 438 yards and four scores with a 4.9 yards per carry average. No doubt, part of that performance for Lee acted in correlation with improvement that took place along the Lions' offensive line as it continued to acclimate itself to the new philosophical approach to the position brought by Phil Trautwein. That Juice Scruggs and Rasheed Walker finished the season, then, as two of Penn State's top overall graded offensive contributors, then, bodes well for the group's future up front even amidst the losses of Menet and Fries, who also finished at six and eight, respectively. Throw in Mike Miranda returning as the top-graded pass blocker in the group, and Caedan Wallace's extensively increased rep count thanks to the move of Fries to guard early in the season, and the Nittany Lions' have a solid foundation to build upon. Certainly, questions exist at defensive end as the Nittany Lions continue to scour the recruiting landscape to build on a likely starting duo of Adisa Isaac and Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie. The same is true at safety, regardless of what Brisker decides. Yet, in evaluating the Lions' trajectory at nearly every position group experiencing losses this offseason, the program's unexpected absences of the 2020 season have left many projected contributors poised to build upon performances that occurred before they were anticipated.

Sell: Hanging onto 2020

Penn State won't. Not to suggest that the program won't learn from its experiences this past season or work to correct its mistakes. Surely, that will be the case in a multitude of areas, not least of all with its failure to keep possession of the football or generate turnovers defensively, or with its situational failures in the red zone on both sides of the ball, or with its explosive play deficiencies at times through the course of the season. But when Penn State's players and coaches return to campus for the start of the spring semester on Jan. 19, the focus will almost certainly not be that of a program that believes it had a full deck of cards that couldn't make the most of its opportunity to outplay opponents. Rather, somewhat in conjunction with the previous point, the Nittany Lions are likely to frame the 2020 season as an unpleasant experience that included many of the lowest moments these players or coaches are going to experience in their careers. And having proven the ability to pick themselves up collectively from those disappointments and those failings, not only winning down the stretch but also genuinely improving in many of the "winning statistics" that head coach James Franklin has fashioned his program's success around, the view will be toward a 2021 season in which those trends can continue from the place they left off. In other words, Penn State's finish was, and will continue to be, a critical jumping off point to head into the offseason. A severe disappointment at 4-5 no matter the circumstances for a group that has largely never experienced that type of futility, the demonstration of winning, then stringing it together, all when motivation easily could have waned completely, is the framework from which the program will likely proceed.

Hold: Expecting true normalcy