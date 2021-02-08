BlueWhiteIllustrated - Sting factor: Four-star TE Holden Staes decommits from Penn State

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Holden Staes and his family took a 12-hour drive to Penn State in August and that trip convinced him that the Nittany Lions were the right pick for him.

The 2022 four-star tight end from Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster hit it off with coach James Franklin. He liked the direction of the offense and then-tight ends coach Tyler Bowen was a big factor as well.

But Penn State switched offensive coordinators heading into next season by bringing in Mike Yurcich and Bowen has left to be an assistant coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So Staes decided in recent days to reopen his recruitment.

Penn State will stay in the mix but Texas offered recently as did Ole Miss. Georgia, Alabama, LSU and others will be involved.

An early commitment from the 2022 four-star tight end was a big win for Penn State especially as it gives the Nittany Lions another avenue into recruiting the Southeast.

But it’s still nearly a year until signing day and that means Franklin and his staff have extensive time to find another standout tight end in the next recruiting cycle.