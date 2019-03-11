Stevens, the conference's second-leading scorer in averaging 20.0 points per game against Big Ten opponents, was named to the first-team All-Big Ten team by conference coaches and second-team by its media. Reaves, meanwhile, was added to the conference all-defensive team and was named its Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his league-leading 2.6 steals per game.

Monday afternoon, Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers advocated strongly for Stevens given his contribution to the program and its 7-13 mark in conference play.

"Because of the value that he brings to this program, if that's what we're looking at. If you're looking at talent, he absolutely deserves to be on the first team. But if you're looking at value, take him off this team, we're going to struggle," said Chambers. "And what he's meant for this team and what he's done for this team, I mean, he's filled the stat sheet. If he was just getting 19 and five rebounds, all right, I get it. But that's not what he's doing. He's doing a lot more than that. He's scoring, he's getting to the free throw line, he's rebounding the ball, he's setting up his teammates when he gets doubled. He's defending at a higher level. He's defending one through five of certain defensive schemes that I throw out there. It's really impressive what this kid has done."

Reaves earned similar praise from Chambers, coming off his career-highlight performance Sunday in a 72-59 win against Illinois.

"What Josh has meant to this program, what he's done for this program, has just been pretty amazing. Opening the door recruiting-wise, a 1,000 point scorer, 500, 300. Just unbelievable. What he does yesterday on senior day," said Chambers. "He's a special talent and it's not going to be one person, it's going to be multiple people."



Stevens, Reaves, and the rest of the Nittany Lions will travel to Chicago for a second-round matchup with seventh-seed Minnesota to open their Big Ten Tournament play on Thursday at 6 p.m.