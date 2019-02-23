Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions did so from the free throw line. Knocking down 13 of 16 free throws in the final 1:22 as the Illini tried to extend the game, Penn State emerged with an 83-76 win. With it, the Nittany Lions improved to 11-16 on the season with a 4-12 mark in Big Ten play following an 0-10 start to the conference schedule.

“I'm proud of my guys,” said Chambers. “I thought we were able to answer some of their runs and I thought that was the difference.”

His Nittany Lions, leading by 15 midway through the second half in Champaign, suddenly found themselves ahead by just four points with 2:21 left to play.

Trading blows in a fiercely competitive second half, the Nittany Lions’ win was built on the back of a commanding first-half performance. The two teams staying within a possession of each other for the game’s first 10 minutes, Penn State built a 34-22 lead on an 8-0 run and closed out the half ahead, 39-32.

“This is a great example of what happens in Big Ten basketball when you show up flat and not ready to play. Nothing against Penn State but we were really flat,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “Penn State deserved to win the basketball game. They played much, much harder than we did in every facet. Every 50-50 ball. The aggression.”

Lamar Stevens proved to be a big reason why.

Leading the way offensively in the first half (15 of his game-high 25 points), Stevens flustered the Illini throughout the afternoon, scoring at every level to go along with his eight rebounds.

"It's the one thing that we've gotta figure out how to do is guard a guy like Stevens, said Underwood. "He's a matchup problem and he had his way with us in the first half, and then it led to opportunities. He's a good player. He makes everybody better.

Meanwhile, Penn State big man Mike Watkins was again a focal point of the Nittany Lion hustle attack.

Described as having “dominated” the Illini by Underwood, Watkins produced a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to go along with his five blocks and many more redirected Illini shot attempts.

“He hasn't had the year that we were hoping for, and he's going through a lot of personal things. I was so proud of him to alter so many shots, block so many shots, give me some extra effort here and there,” said Chambers. “He showed flashes of a guy who is a big-time player. We're going to need that down the stretch here.”

For as effective as the Nittany Lions were in the first half, committing just five turnovers against an Illini defense that has a +3.1 turnover margin (second only to Purdue’s +3.3 in Big Ten play), the second half proved to be more of a rock fight. Both teams were charged with 14 personal fouls, Penn State seeing Jamari Wheeler, Josh Reaves, and Watkins all tallying four fouls with John Harrar disqualified with five, and Illinois’ big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili playing with four fouls for the game’s final 10:51, and the Nittany Lions turned the ball over 12 times partially as a result.

Crediting his team’s leadership to emerge from its brutal 0-10 start to conference play with its fourth win in six tries, Chambers and the Nittany Lions earned Underwood’s praise as they head into a Wednesday date with Maryland back at the Bryce Jordan Center (6:30 p.m., BTN).