Stevens Earns First-Team All-Big Ten Honors From Media and Coaches
Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens was selected to the first-team All-Big Ten teams by both conference coaches and media on Monday.
In 31 games this season, the Philadelphia native averaged 17.6 points to lead all Nittany Lions in scoring to go along with 6.9 rebounds per game. Only once this season was he held to fewer than double-digits scoring in a 9-point effort in a win against Rutgers late last month.
“Lamar Stevens will be remembered for not only what he has done on the court, but he’ll leave a legacy at Penn State that goes beyond any of those accomplishments,” said Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers via press release. “His loyalty, commitment and leadership will leave a lasting impact on our program for years to come.”
Now just nine points shy of becoming Penn State's all-time scoring leader, Stevens helped deliver the program to its first NCAA tournament appearance in nine years this season. Compiling a record of 21-10 for the year and a mark of 11-9 in the Big Ten leading into a Thursday Big Ten tournament appearance, the Nittany Lions notched their second-most conference wins in the Big Ten era.
The honor was the second of his career as he was also named a first-team selection by conference coaches following his junior season.
