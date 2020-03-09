Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens was selected to the first-team All-Big Ten teams by both conference coaches and media on Monday.

In 31 games this season, the Philadelphia native averaged 17.6 points to lead all Nittany Lions in scoring to go along with 6.9 rebounds per game. Only once this season was he held to fewer than double-digits scoring in a 9-point effort in a win against Rutgers late last month.

“Lamar Stevens will be remembered for not only what he has done on the court, but he’ll leave a legacy at Penn State that goes beyond any of those accomplishments,” said Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers via press release. “His loyalty, commitment and leadership will leave a lasting impact on our program for years to come.”