Steel-High is no stranger to the bright lights of the PIAA playoffs, but Friday’s 1A state championship against Jeannette is the first for the school since 2008.

But that doesn't mean they haven't had success in recent years. Since head coach Andrew Erby took over the program in 2014, the Rollers made it to the semifinals in both 2016 and 2017. It was around that same time that this year’s team, led by Rivals250 athlete Mehki Flowers, was beginning to gel and become comfortable with each other at the youth level. Erby said that’s a major reason for their success this season.

“This is a close group. They've been close-knit coming out of our youth program," Erby said. "I actually coached them in our youth program when they were younger, and they were a pretty good group then. I knew once they would gel together, once they got to the high school level, this would be a group that really had a chance to do something big.”

