Steady Improvement Primes Dotson for Sophomore Season
In just eight games played as a true freshman, Jahan Dotson finished as the Nittany Lions’ fifth-leading receiver for the 2018 season, hauling in 13 passes for 203 yards.
Yet in a recent conversation with head coach James Franklin, Dotson reflected on his film from the onset of his Penn State career and described it as “embarrassing.”
“Last year just watching film of myself running my routes, it seemed like I'd round every route, just about. I couldn't make sharp cuts,” Dotson told reporters this week. “I'm just trying to perfect my route-running every single day and I'm getting better at it.”
Emboldened by an offseason of work that has included tireless attention to detail both in catching the ball as well as in improving his route running, Dotson anticipates even more for himself in the season ahead.
And Penn State’s coaches can attest to it.
“He is just so confident,” said Franklin this week. “He's just so smooth. He's got unbelievable, natural ball skills. He still obviously can use time in the weight room to get more explosive and get bigger, but now I think he's strong enough and explosive enough to be an every-down Big Ten receiver.
“The exciting thing for him is I still think there's a lot more in the tank from a development standpoint with him. He's very, very confident. He's got a really good understanding.”
Working with Dotson in the spring and through the summer months, Penn State’s new receivers’ coach, Gerad Parker, has also seen the Pennsylvania product's improvements.
Not standing out in either size or strength in either direction, at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Dotson represents a medium-sized body that brings a plethora of desirable attributes to the table for a receiver.
“(He) has got an unbelievable feel for his body. To me, I think he does a great job of being very fluid, loose, you know, you could almost use the word silky,” Parker said this summer. "He knows his body, can control it, has great ball skills and can catch it in tight quarters, and beat you vertically.
“A lot we talked about with Han is to close that last 10 percent because sometimes he will glide too much. And if he learns how to close the line 10 percent of his game, I really think everybody here is going to be really, really, really impressed with who he can become as a player.”
Certainly, as the Nittany Lions’ preseason comes to a close and the first game of the season against Idaho nears, Penn State safeties’ coach Tim Banks can be counted among those who have been impressed with Dotson’s performance.
Counting his own players among those who have benefited from Dotson's play, and vice versa, the early indicators out of the preseason are that of an improved performance for the young receiver moving forward.
“It's a pretty good battle because he has elite quickness. I think he has elite ball skills,” said Banks. “He's definitely one of my favorite players. He doesn't say a lot. He just goes about his business. We can be physical with him and he gets right back up and goes back to the huddle. He doesn't say a whole lot, he lets his game speak for itself.
“I'm really expecting him to have a tremendous year. He's really worked hard and you can see it from his preparation in the offseason. You can see it now and he's making our safety room better and even our corners better.”