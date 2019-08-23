In just eight games played as a true freshman, Jahan Dotson finished as the Nittany Lions’ fifth-leading receiver for the 2018 season, hauling in 13 passes for 203 yards.

Yet in a recent conversation with head coach James Franklin, Dotson reflected on his film from the onset of his Penn State career and described it as “embarrassing.”

“Last year just watching film of myself running my routes, it seemed like I'd round every route, just about. I couldn't make sharp cuts,” Dotson told reporters this week. “I'm just trying to perfect my route-running every single day and I'm getting better at it.”

Emboldened by an offseason of work that has included tireless attention to detail both in catching the ball as well as in improving his route running, Dotson anticipates even more for himself in the season ahead.

And Penn State’s coaches can attest to it.

“He is just so confident,” said Franklin this week. “He's just so smooth. He's got unbelievable, natural ball skills. He still obviously can use time in the weight room to get more explosive and get bigger, but now I think he's strong enough and explosive enough to be an every-down Big Ten receiver.

“The exciting thing for him is I still think there's a lot more in the tank from a development standpoint with him. He's very, very confident. He's got a really good understanding.”