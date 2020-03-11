The same standard will apply to other winter and spring sport competitions, the statement continued, "including championship/tournament events."

Announced via press release, the Big Ten has decided that beginning with Thursday's games, the conference tournament will be played without fans in the stands. Instead, "attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams."

In conjunction with the NCAA's decision to create the same set of standards for its upcoming men's basketball tournament, this means that, for all practical purposes, Penn State won't play in front of its own fans again this year.

Except, that is, its biggest fans.

Though details have yet to be presented to the programs participating, what constitutes "immediate family members" still undetermined or clarified, there will be people on hand in Indianapolis to cheer on the Nittany Lions.

And as to Penn State's on-court performance, determined to bounce back with a run of wins following its 1-5 stretch to finish the regular season, the Nittany Lions believe themselves capable of doing exactly that.

"Everything on the court is very correctable. And that's what's encouraging," head coach Patrick Chambers said Monday. "We've played some really good halves in the last six games, some really good halves. And then we need to capture those halves and make them 40 minutes now.

"I still think MJ is a little rusty, without question. Lamar looked weary. He look tired. He didn't look tired today, though. He looks like he's got his energy back, he's at least got his jump back. He looks good. He's very vocal. So I see a lot of positive signs, but all very correctable and it's March, the best time of year. Let's have some fun."

That "best time of year" will simply be different this time around.