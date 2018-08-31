It’s a message worth imparting no matter which seemingly overmatched Group of Five opponent happens to be playing the role of App State, and it’s especially relevant if that seemingly overmatched Group of Five opponent happens to be App State itself. Because their memorable afternoon in Ann Arbor isn’t the only one in which the Mountaineers have thrown a scare into a major power. They’ve done this to other people, too.

In the 11 years since, the Mountaineers’ historic upset has become the ultimate cautionary tale for Power Five teams as they get set to face some seemingly overmatched nonconference opponent early in the season. The message, delivered by wary coaching staffs to audiences made up largely of former four- and five-star prospects, is always the same: This is what can happen if you don’t take these guys seriously.

Everyone remembers the Michigan game. And really, how could you not remember it? If you were a college football fan in the latter part of the previous decade, you surely recall how Appalachian State, then a member of the Football Championship Subdivision, went into the Big House on opening day and stunned the fifth-ranked Wolverines, 34-32. You may not remember all the details – how the Mountaineers kicked a 24-yard field goal to take the lead with 26 seconds remaining, how they blocked a 37-yard attempt by Michigan on the final play of the game – but you definitely remember the result.





In September 2016, App State built a 10-point lead against ninth-ranked Tennessee and held it for most of the second half before the host Volunteers prevailed in overtime by recovering their own fumble in the end zone. A year ago, they faced 15th-ranked Georgia in Athens. While they never threatened to upset the future College Football Playoff finalists, they did keep the Bulldogs from running away and hiding, holding them to 24 points through the first two-and-a-half quarters in what would become a 31-10 Georgia victory.

And now comes a trip to Penn State. The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions have never met, but App State’s reputation precedes it as it prepares for its first visit to Beaver Stadium.

“This is a team that has played really well on the road,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I know that [the Michigan game] was a long time ago and a previous staff, but even here recently they’ve done a good job. They’re very athletic. … They’re a little bit undersized, but they’re a twitchy defense. They’ve got some really good transfers in as well, so it should be a really good challenge for us. Obviously, they were able to go to Tennessee and take them to overtime, and when you look at the final score (of the Georgia game), it’s deceiving.

“I think more than anything, we want to make sure our guys respect every opponent they play. Those are stories we’ll be able to tell them, stories that we’ll be able to tell to illustrate what we’re talking about.”

Franklin’s App State counterpart, Scott Satterfield, knows those stories well. He was in charge of the Mountaineers’ quarterbacks in 2007, and the veteran assistant, a former App State quarterback himself, was named head coach in 2013. While the Michigan game was one of the great upsets in college football history, it has assured that the Mountaineers won’t be sneaking up on anybody anymore. As Satterfield said prior to last year’s visit to Georgia, “I think the fact that the Michigan thing always gets thrown up every year we play a Power Five school, and the fact that we did what we did at Tennessee, [means that] their kids are not going to overlook us.”

App State, which four years ago moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision, has gone 0-8 against Power Five opponents since upsetting Michigan, including a 52-14 loss to the Wolverines in a 2014 rematch, the team’s first game as an FBS member. But Penn State, which goes into its opener ranked 10th by The Associated Press and ninth by the coaches, has reason to be wary, and not just because the Mountaineers pulled off a shocker 11 years ago.

Preseason favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference’s newly formed East Division, this year’s App State squad is led by senior running back Jalin Moore. A two-time Sun Belt rushing champion, Moore has amassed 3,170 yards in his career, the second-highest total among returning FBS players. The Mountaineers also have a squadron of very good sophomore receivers and a couple of talented transfers in Dominique Heath and Corey Sutton, both of whom were formerly at Kansas State. They’ll need new starting quarterback Zac Thomas to take charge right away after throwing only 10 passes in his first season. But if Thomas is equal to the challenge, this offense has the potential to be one of the best in the Sun Belt.

The defense has talent, too. Junior cornerback Clifton Duck has 11 interceptions over the past two seasons, and he’s joined in the secondary by another experienced CB, Tae Hayes, who had four picks as a junior. The Mountaineers will have to break in some new players elsewhere, but they have seasoned vets on the first and second levels, with seniors MyQuon Stout and Anthony Flory back at nose tackle and linebacker, respectively.

Last year, App State allowed only 30 total points in its last four games, all wins. It was a tremendous performance, but the man who oversaw it, Nate Woody, left in the off-season for Georgia Tech. App State is now under the direction of a new defensive coordinator, Bryan Brown. Considering the job that Brown did with the cornerbacks the past few years, it looks like the defense should be in good hands.

App State has made some big transitions in recent years, the biggest being its move to the FBS. It was ineligible for the postseason in 2014, its first year of FBS competition but has played in three bowl games since then and won them all. Last year’s 34-0 victory over Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl was a dominant performance, as App State allowed only 146 yards and forced four turnovers.

Penn State isn’t Toledo, but the Nittany Lions know they can’t afford to take anything for granted, even in a season like this one in which hopes are running high. Said Franklin, “I think we’ve all learned that on any given Sunday or any given Saturday or any given Friday night, if you don’t have your mind right, and you haven’t prepared the right way and you haven’t approached it the right way, you’re going to be in for a long day.”