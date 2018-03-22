Competing at Pro Day on Tuesday were seven members from Penn State’s Class of 2014, some of the first recruits to sign under head coach James Franklin. An eighth, who redshirted his freshman year, was paying attention, yet not participating – and now he’s embracing a major role in his last year with the Nittany Lions.

“The majority all came in with me,” rising senior Amani Oruwariye said before six of his seven former classmates sent off the the NFL Combine in February, “so I’m watching closely.”

A year from now, Oruwariye aims to be in a similar position, setting himself up for a professional career. His journey is four years through, but his fifth but turn into the most significant.

“I’m seeing how they perform and then asking questions afterward,” Oruwariye added. “The majority is just supporting those guys. I know they’re working hard and chasing their dreams, so I’m right here to support them.”

Then he has his own business to finish.

Four of those departing seniors had previously joined Oruwariye in Penn State’s defensive backfield, two of whom started ahead of him at cornerback. With all four starters of the secondary departing, Oruwariye assumes the role as the elder statesmen of the position unit and a de facto captain of the group. “Which I didn’t have to before,” he said, so that’ll be a little different.”

It’s an opportunity he’s embracing, because as Oruwariye looks at the teammates who will play alongside him, he knows they’re not starting from scratch. Far from it.

With a mix of returning veterans and up-and-comers, Oruwariye said he believes the talent exists to absorb the loss of four DB starters. In order to make the transition seamless, however, intangibles come into play.

“Those [graduating starters] are guys who have been playing next to each other for their whole time here, so it’ll be new, but I don’t want to say there will be a drop-off because there are guys who didn’t necessarily start but played a big role and contributed a lot and are ready to step up when their time is called, which is now,” Oruwariye said. “I don’t think there will be a drop-off at all. We’ll compete, we’ll get that chemistry and we’ll thrive from there.”

At his press conference to open spring practice this week, Franklin expressed similar confidence in those who remain under the tutelage of cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and safeties coach Tim Banks.

In addition to Oruwariye, John Reid returns to the field after an injury last spring wiped away his 2017 season. With junior eligibility remaining, Reid has the most starting experience under his belt. Although Oruwariye led the team in interceptions with four a year ago and with an average of 0.36 per game his INT rate is one of two best among returners in the league, he has yet to start a game in his career as a Nittany Lion.

But he has played about as many snaps as those ahead of him the past couple seasons and now he’s ready to embrace a full-timer’s role.

“We feel really good about the depth that we have at corner [because there are] guys who have played a lot of football for us,” said Franklin. “Amani and John Reid have played a lot of football. A lot of the national people are talking about, well, we lost four secondary players and they are all at the Combine and all those types of things. But those other guys in our secondary have played a lot of football.

“Nick Scott has played a lot of football for us [at safety and on special teams]. John Reid was a [full-time] starter until he got his injury. Amani made second team All-Big Ten. Those guys have played a lot of football for us.”

There is little doubt the experience exists to help fill the voids from Christian Campbell and Grant Haley, last year’s cornerback starters. Next the question turns to, who takes Oruwariye’s place as the key third CB in the rotation and supplies depth behind the veterans?

“Last year you had a couple guys complementing us, got in, got some playing time, got their feet wet,” Oruwariye said. “I think Tariq [Castro-Fields] will have a chance to step up and have a big year. I think all the way down the line we have guys working and competing [from] Zech McPhearson, Donovan Johnson, DJ Brown – you name it. They’re all competing. We just have to find a way to get on that field.”