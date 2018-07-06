“I think we'll be an explosive group,” said Pry. “I think we will be more versed in what it takes to win a championship. Whether these guys had little roles, big roles, or were redshirt guys, a lot of these guys were at least a part of that football team that won a championship.”

Still, when asked to identify something he knows or has confidence in regarding the players that’ll line up as the season grows closer, Pry is enthusiastic in his response and offers a counter-narrative to the one that has dominated the offseason.

Certainly, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is well-aware of these realities. On the career level, in fact, the absences are even greater, a total of 200 shared starts lost among all the departed players.

In total, the four highest tacklers from Penn State’s 2017 season will not return for the 2018 season. And if Manny Bowen ’s unspecified dismissal from the team were to remain intact, it’d be the top five.

Regardless of the challenges that the Nittany Lions might have in trying to replace so many obvious, heavy contributors from the past few seasons, this is a point of emphasis beyond Penn State’s coaching staff.



Cornerback John Reid, despite having missed the entirety of the 2017 season due to injury, is ready to resume his role in Penn State’s secondary. With 16 career starts through each of his first two seasons of eligibility, that contribution is not insubstantial. Nor is that of Amani Oruwariye, who does not have a career start to his name with the Nittany Lions but led the team in interceptions last season with four.

Confident that experience is a concept that can extend well beyond starts into game reps and even on the practice field, Reid said he’s convinced the Lions’ defensive group will be prepared by the time the season finally begins in earnest.

“I think just in general, replacing guys, a lot of those guys started for a couple of years so it's not always the easiest thing,” said Reid. “But by the time camp comes, these guys have so many reps that things start to gel together really well.”

Penn State’s defensive line might find itself in a similar circumstance this season.

While the brothers Cothran and Cothren, plus Tyrell Chavis, may no longer be manning the middle, the coaching staff believes the Nittany Lions have an opportunity to be quite disruptive at both end spots. Ryan Buchholz and Shareef Miller bring returning starting experience to the table, and freshmen Shaka Toney, Shane Simmons, Daniel Joseph and Yetur Gross-Matus are all set to return for their sophomore campaigns.

Veteran offensive lineman Ryan Bates is keenly versed in what they all bring to the table, having squared off against many of them through practices and workouts. Similarly praising the group of linebackers that appear untested, Bates said they're relentless nonetheless.

“I think our defense, they have a good motor, especially the D-line, and the linebackers. They never take any plays off. So no matter if it's first down, fourth down, they always play every down the same and I think that's a big part of the defense and who they are,” said Bates. “They just never let up through spring practice and camp. A lot of it has to do with coaching. Coach Spence, Franklin and Pry do a great job just preaching, having that mentality that the play's not over, play to the whistle, and I think coaching has a lot to do with it.”

Reliant on that coaching to pay dividends as the season draws near, quarterback Trace McSorley assessed the entire defense as a group from which opponents must reckon, shortcomings and all.

“I think we lose experience obviously losing Jason and our entire secondary and guys like Curtis and Parker up front,” said McSorley, “but I think our experience is what's going to be a strength for us because we've got a lot of guys who have been getting good defensive reps, they just haven't been in the starting rotation. But they've been out there every Saturday playing on defense. So I think that's one of the things that, we lose experience but we still have a lot of experience coming back on defense, so I think that will kind of be one of our strengths.”

Like a ball rolling downhill, Pry is just hoping to see his explosive group gain momentum as the season progresses. Armed with undeniable talent among the presumed starters and those vying for more playing opportunities, the combination of explosiveness and experience in critical, big-time games is something the veteran defensive coordinator said he believes could be a powerful force.

“I think just what these last two years have been, an understanding of the expectations, but also how we get there, the work that goes in, and the mindset,” said Pry. “I think that we're further along that way, and even though we're less experienced in some areas, we have an explosive group that if we get going the right direction, there is some stuff to be excited about.”