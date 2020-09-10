BlueWhiteIllustrated - Start to men's and women's college hockey season delayed

Start to men's and women's college hockey season delayed
The puck won't drop inside Pegula Ice Arena at its originally scheduled date.
The 11 men's and women's college hockey conferences — including the Big Ten and the CHA, where Penn State's women's team plays — announced collectively Thursday that the start to the 2020 season has been pushed back.
Penn State has historically played its first games around the middle of October, but now that won't be happening.
The statement form the 11 college hockey conferences can be read below in full.
The Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) has announced that the start of the 2020-21 season will be delayed due to the impact of COVID-19. https://t.co/zPILYLrhYe pic.twitter.com/iSx6Hx28oP— College Hockey Inc. (@collegehockey) September 10, 2020
The statement says that each conference will announce its plans individually for the start of the season.
The Big Ten and CHA have yet to announce their intentions, while the NCHC has said it believes its competition will begin "on or after" November 20.