Start date for Penn State football fall camp revealed

Posting a Tweet on Tuesday morning, the Penn State football official Twitter account indicated that fall camp will begin on August 6.

Penn State football has revealed the start date for its fall training camp ahead of the 2021 season.

For the Nittany Lions, it's another welcome step toward a return to normalcy, following last season's start-and-stop-then-start-again scenario.

The opening of preseason camp this season comes around a month before the Nittany Lions are due to travel to Madison to battle Wisconsin in their season opener.

With no room for error in their first game back, preparation will be especially key for James Franklin and his staff.

Following the bout with the Badgers, Penn State is due to welcome MAC champion Ball State to Beaver Stadium for its home opener, before hosting Auburn and Villanova the following two weeks to round out the month of September.