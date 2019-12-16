Micah Parsons' big second season as a Nittany Lion was rewarded in a big way Monday. Already named the Big Ten's Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, Parsons was announced as Associated Press and ESPN All-American selections. With the honors, he became Penn State's first sophomore to be named an AP first-team All-American since LaVar Arrington in 1998, the first since Saquon Barkley's 2017 selection, and the 101st first-teamer in program history.

God is truly amazing! I’m so blessed to be apart of this team and apart of this LBU brother hood! There’s nothing like it in the country!! #WeAre #LBU

This is a team accolade because I wouldn’t have gotten here without them! https://t.co/jG0HoZW2R1 — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) December 16, 2019

For the second time in as many years, Parsons led the Nittany Lions in tackles, finishing the regular season with 95 to go along with his 11.0 tackles for a loss, plus 3.0 sacks, three pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

