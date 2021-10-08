Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Iowa

Penn State rolls into its biggest game of the season with a 5-0 record, including a win over an Auburn team that currently ranks No. 18 in the AP Top 25. All-time, the Nittany Lions hold a 17-13 edge over the Iowa Hawkeyes, including six wins out of the past seven games between these two. However, the Hawkeyes did end a six-game winning streak for Penn State last season with a 41-21 win at Beaver Stadium. Will Penn State get back to its winning ways against Iowa Saturday? Our staff gives its predictions below.

Nate Bauer (5-0)

Anyone who feels strongly about this game in either direction, to me, is lying to themselves. I have questions about Iowa’s offense, but I think that is also true of Penn State’s group so far this season, particularly in a game in which every yard figures to come at a premium. Turnovers and explosive plays dictate wins and losses, and I expect that to be especially true Saturday afternoon at Kinnick. Here’s my coin flip take that Penn State has one less turnover and a few more explosive plays than Iowa and, consequently, a narrow win. Penn State 20 Iowa 17

Greg Pickel (5-0)

Is Penn State a legit CFP contender, or are some underlying problems about to be exposed in a top-five road matchup? In a game that is billed as a defensive slobber knocker that will be determined by who can do literally anything on offense, I think we see more points than expected and a victory for the road side that still leaves some observers questioning how far it can go. Penn State 27 Iowa 17

David Eckert (4-1)

I come into this game with some serious, serious questions about Iowa’s offense. In fact, you can make the argument that the Hakweyes’ best offense has been their defense, which has generated 16 turnovers. The Hawkeyes have a bottom-of-the-barrel offense in the Big Ten when it comes to yards per play and total yards per game. I don’t think that gets it done against Penn State unless the Nittany Lion offense hands the ball over a few times, which it hasn’t done yet this season. Penn State 24 Iowa 13

Matt Herb (4-1)

Penn State already has a gritty road win under its belt this year, having outlasted Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on opening day. The composure the Nittany Lions showed in that game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, bodes well for this week’s battle. But Iowa looks to me like the kind of team that Wisconsin wishes it could be – a team that may lean hard on its running game but can make plays in the passing game when it needs to, and also a team that won’t beat itself with unforced errors the way the Badgers did in Madison. I’d feel better about this week’s matchup if Penn State had shown the ability the push people around in the running game, but it struggled in that area even against Villanova. Can Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and company keep the chains moving without the complementary threat that a strong ground game would provide? Facing one of the better defenses in the country in a very tough road environment, that’s a big ask. Iowa 24 Penn State 21

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Ryan Snyder (4-1)