Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Iowa
Penn State rolls into its biggest game of the season with a 5-0 record, including a win over an Auburn team that currently ranks No. 18 in the AP Top 25.
All-time, the Nittany Lions hold a 17-13 edge over the Iowa Hawkeyes, including six wins out of the past seven games between these two. However, the Hawkeyes did end a six-game winning streak for Penn State last season with a 41-21 win at Beaver Stadium.
Will Penn State get back to its winning ways against Iowa Saturday?
Our staff gives its predictions below.
Nate Bauer (5-0)
Anyone who feels strongly about this game in either direction, to me, is lying to themselves. I have questions about Iowa’s offense, but I think that is also true of Penn State’s group so far this season, particularly in a game in which every yard figures to come at a premium. Turnovers and explosive plays dictate wins and losses, and I expect that to be especially true Saturday afternoon at Kinnick. Here’s my coin flip take that Penn State has one less turnover and a few more explosive plays than Iowa and, consequently, a narrow win.
Penn State 20
Iowa 17
Greg Pickel (5-0)
Is Penn State a legit CFP contender, or are some underlying problems about to be exposed in a top-five road matchup? In a game that is billed as a defensive slobber knocker that will be determined by who can do literally anything on offense, I think we see more points than expected and a victory for the road side that still leaves some observers questioning how far it can go.
Penn State 27
Iowa 17
David Eckert (4-1)
I come into this game with some serious, serious questions about Iowa’s offense. In fact, you can make the argument that the Hakweyes’ best offense has been their defense, which has generated 16 turnovers. The Hawkeyes have a bottom-of-the-barrel offense in the Big Ten when it comes to yards per play and total yards per game. I don’t think that gets it done against Penn State unless the Nittany Lion offense hands the ball over a few times, which it hasn’t done yet this season.
Penn State 24
Iowa 13
Matt Herb (4-1)
Penn State already has a gritty road win under its belt this year, having outlasted Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on opening day. The composure the Nittany Lions showed in that game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, bodes well for this week’s battle. But Iowa looks to me like the kind of team that Wisconsin wishes it could be – a team that may lean hard on its running game but can make plays in the passing game when it needs to, and also a team that won’t beat itself with unforced errors the way the Badgers did in Madison. I’d feel better about this week’s matchup if Penn State had shown the ability the push people around in the running game, but it struggled in that area even against Villanova. Can Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and company keep the chains moving without the complementary threat that a strong ground game would provide? Facing one of the better defenses in the country in a very tough road environment, that’s a big ask.
Iowa 24
Penn State 21
Ryan Snyder (4-1)
I went against Penn State once this year and still haven't heard the end of it, but I do truly believe that this one can go either way. I do like that James Franklin is 4-1 against Kirk Ferentz all-time, however, and that's what I'll lean on going into this game.
While fans have basically all moved on from last season, I do think it's important to remember that Iowa absolutely crushed Penn State last year. As one of the few people inside the stadium that day, it was the lowest they looked all year. Yes, even lower than the Maryland loss.
On one hand, I think that could be a positive, as you know the current team had to have been focused everyday in practice this week. On the other hand, man, it's hard for me to forget how much better Iowa was in the trenches in that game, on both sides.
I'm going to pick Penn State here because I think Mike Yurcich will find ways to put his best players in space, but I'd be lying if I said I'm confident in anything about this game. Even the over/under at 41 points is something I want nothing to do with. Everyone thinks it'll go under, so I'll predict a score that goes just over because that's usually how it works.
Penn State 24
Iowa 20
