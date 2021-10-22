Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Illinois

Following a much needed bye week, Penn State is set to start its second half of the season against an Illinois squad that has quite a few issues of its own. In addition to key injuries, the Illini rank among the worst teams in the conference in a variety of key categories, including 13th in total offense and 14th in total defense. All-time, Penn State holds a 20-5 edge. The Nittany Lions have won six of the last seven meetings and have only lost at home to Illinois once back in 2010. Will Penn State get back to its winning ways against Illinois Saturday? Our staff gives its predictions below.

Nate Bauer (5-1)

Making a pick on this game might have been one of the easier calls of the year for Penn State even a couple of weeks ago. With Sean Clifford’s status in doubt, I’m not so sure that’s the case anymore. The thing that Penn State has going for it is that Illinois can’t score points, which fits well with the fact that the Nittany Lion defense doesn’t give them up. If that element stays true, even an ugly offensive performance ­– which it might have to be – should be enough in conjunction with effective special teams to produce a win. Penn State 23 Illinois 6

Greg Pickel (5-1)

It goes without saying that any prediction tied to this game hinges on how well the offense performs with the assumption that Sean Clifford is out. The spread opened at 17 and quickly jumped to 24, and that tells me that oddsmakers view Penn State as a team that will win handily even with its backup while Illinois is an amazing mess that was just shut out at home and isn't going to go on the road and suddenly perform wonders. That's good enough for me. Penn State 28 Illinois 3

David Eckert (4-2)

No matter who the quarterback is for the Nittany Lions this week, I expect this to be pretty straightforward. Illinois is the second-worst offense and the worst defense in the Big Ten from a total yards perspective. If there is ever a game that you can feel OK about starting your backup quarterback, this is it. I’ll go a bit more conservative on the scoreline than I would if we were sure that Sean Clifford would be under center, but I still expect the Nittany Lions to have an easy time here. Penn State 38 Illinois 6

Matt Herb (5-1)

I don’t doubt that Ta’Quan Roberson is better than he looked at Iowa. The combination of a high-stakes game and an extremely hostile road environment made that an absolute worst-case scenario in terms of getting the redshirt sophomore his first meaningful snaps as Penn State’s quarterback. But while he’ll be in a much more favorable environment on Saturday (assuming he gets the start), I’m skeptical that this PSU offense is capable of running away and hiding from anyone right now, even an Illinois team that ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring average and may be without its starting quarterback, too. The Lions still have enough offense to win this game, though, and that’s what they’re going to do. Penn State 24 Illinois 13

Ryan Snyder (4-2)