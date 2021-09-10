Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Ball State
It's been nearly two years since fans have watched a regular season game inside Beaver Stadium, and that'll finally end this upcoming weekend as Ball State comes to town for the season opener.
This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, and Ball State comes in as one of the most experienced teams in the nation, with 16 “super seniors." Following last year's MAC Championship, the Cardinals bring back 10 All-MAC selections, although MAC Defensive Player of the Year Brandon Martin may not play.
Of course, the Nittany Lions have plenty of talent, too, and that was on display last Saturday when Penn State upset No. 12 Wisconsin in one of the weekend's marquee matchups.
So, what will happen this weekend? Our staff gives their predictions below.
Nate Bauer (1-0)
A Ball State team coming off a MAC title and Arizona Bowl win is not to be taken lightly by Penn State, despite the significant disparity in talent between the two programs.
It’s also not ultimately a program poised to compete for four quarters with this group of Nittany Lions.
In a lesser test for Mike Yurcich and Penn State’s offense than Wisconsin on the road, expect the offense to build on its second-half performance last week in a comfortable win.
Penn State 37
Ball State 13
Greg Pickel (1-0)
Penn State is set for its home opener, and a sellout crowd is on the table for the first game at Beaver Stadium since 2019.
Nittany Lions fans should have plenty to cheer for, because even though Saturday's opponent, Ball State, is the MAC favorite, I see clear advantages on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the home team, and the playmakers should be out in full force on Saturday afternoon.
It might be close early, but it won't be by the time the game is over.
Penn State 40
Ball State 14
David Eckert (0-1)
If fans and pundits around the country talk enough about a particular team being underrated, can that team actually become overrated? I think that’s happening with Ball State a little bit here.
The Cardinals are a veteran group that the Nittany Lions have to respect, no doubt about it. Failure to do so and they could find themselves in an uncomfortable spot.
But the reality here is that the Lions have superior talent at just about every position. They are riding high after last week and are playing their first true home game in nearly two years. Penn State should roll.
Penn State 45
Ball State 17
Matt Herb (0-1)
Wisconsin decided to leave Jahan Dotson uncovered at several key points in the second half of last week’s season opener, and, well, cue the “Bold strategy, Cotton” gif. Ball State probably won’t let Dotson lope through the secondary unnoticed, but that doesn’t mean the Cardinals are going to have an answer for him and fellow wideouts Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Facing a talented and experienced Wisconsin defense, the Nittany Lions hinted at their explosive potential last Saturday. This week, they’ll do more than hint. They are still probably a work in progress, but I think that the upward trend will continue.
Penn State 38
Ball State 14
Ryan Snyder (0-1)
I wrote last week that I just need to see it from Penn State before I can get last year out of my mind. What I saw was a defense that could be one of the best in the country this year.
I also saw an offense that found some rhythm in the second half. There will still be some bumps in the road these first couple of weeks, but Ball State doesn't have the speed to contain the Nittany Lions. They may also be without their best defensive player in linebacker Brandon Martin.
Western Illinois threw for more than 350 yards against Ball State in the season opener, so I expect Sean Clifford to look good. I also expect Penn State to get conservative in the second half so they don't show Auburn too much.
That's what will keep the score from getting out of hand.
Penn State 38
Ball State 7
