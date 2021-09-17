Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Auburn

Penn State fans were finally let into Beaver Stadium last week after a nearly two-year wait, but that was just the appetizer. This week is the show they really want to see, as No. 20/22 Auburn comes to Beaver Stadium Saturday night for the annual White Out. These two programs have only played each other twice over the years, both of which were in bowl games. The Tigers got the best of Penn State back in 1995, winning the Outback Bowl, while Penn State won the most recent meeting, 13-9, in the Citrus Bowl. So, what will happen this weekend? Our staff gives their predictions below.

Penn State will welcome Auburn to Beaver Stadium Saturday night for its annual White Out game. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.

Nate Bauer (2-0)

Picking Penn State to win this game isn’t as much of a challenge as is figuring out what type of game it’s going to be. Having shown an ability to win in different styles, the Nittany Lions are poised to again put the pieces together offensively while remaining stout defensively. But Auburn, with its two blowout wins against Akron and Alabama State, is much more of a mystery. Here’s to guessing the Tigers’ offense will be the best Penn State has faced and their defense more porous than they’ve shown to date.

Penn State 31 Auburn 28

Greg Pickel (2-0)

Penn State and Auburn both seem set to try and establish their respective ground games early on Saturday when they meet in prime time, and the side that succeeds will ultimately win the contest. The Nittany Lions now have a consistent front five since Eric Wilson is the starting guard, and the offensive line plus tight ends will be key in pushing the home team toward victory. The Tigers have faced next to nothing through a breezy 2-0 start, while the Lions won at Wisconsin and handled MAC favorite Ball State, and those experiences are the difference. Penn State 35 Auburn 20

David Eckert (1-1)

At this point, we know much more about Penn State than we know about Auburn. The Nittany Lions have won on the road against Wisconsin and beaten last season’s MAC champions relatively handily, while Auburn hasn't played an opponent that can really test them. With two quarterbacks in Sean Clifford and Bo Nix who don't have the greatest history of making good decisions, this game is going to come down to which side makes fewer mistakes. I’m not sure anybody is truly capable of playing a mistake-free 60 minutes on the road in a White Out game, so I’m backing Penn State here.

Penn State 28 Auburn 21

Matt Herb (1-1)

Which is the real Auburn team: The one that defeated Akron 60-10 or the one that defeated Alabama State 62-0? It’s a joke, but also a trick question: Neither of them are real, and starting this weekend we’re going to get a better idea of just how much of the Tigers’ current off-the-charts statistical productivity is sustainable over the course of a long season against an array of high-level Power Five opponents. With Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter anchoring a formidable ground game, Auburn looks to have the potential to do some damage, both on Saturday and in the SEC. That said, I don’t think I would want my first road test of the season to be a White Out, especially if my team had never played in Beaver Stadium before. Ohio State and Michigan know the drill; Auburn doesn’t. In the end, I think that the home-field advantage, coupled with a stout defense and an improving offense, will carry the day for Penn State. But it’s a close call. Penn State 27 Auburn 24

Ryan Snyder (1-1)