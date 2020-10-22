It's been an off-season like no other, but finally, we're just days away from the 2020 Big Ten football season. The Nittany Lions have had a few things change in regards to expectations this summer, but the team appears to have made it through preseason with just one notable injury in running back Journey Brown. Losing linebacker Micah Parsons, as well as replacing the likes of Yetur Gross-Matos, KJ Hamler won't be easy, but one could argue that this year's squad is the deepest yet under head coach James Franklin. So, can the Nittany Lions finally breakthrough and reach the College Football Playoff? We give our thoughts and predict the eight scheduled games below! Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

James Franklin celebrates following a touchdown last season at Maryland.

Nate Bauer - Web Editor

In looking at Penn State’s schedule ahead of the 2020 season, a few things stand out to me. The first is that, going from 12 to 10, and then 10 to eight, hasn’t really changed my perspective on what this season is about for the Nittany Lions. Sure, at Virginia Tech would have been interesting early in September, but San Jose St. and Kent State weren’t really in doubt. Once the schedule was revised to 10 games and Illinois was tacked on as a final game, that didn’t change anything. And, finally, by the time the Big Ten settled on an eight-game slate, nixing Northwestern and the Illini, those games still held very little intrigue. While college football holds and will continue to hold plenty of unpredictability, the reality for Penn State is that Ohio State and at Michigan were, and still are, the barometer from which these Nittany Lions’ fortunes are measured. So while I hate making predictions, especially without having seen a single Penn State game, let alone an entire league’s worth of teams from which to gauge where each program is, up front I see Ohio State as a likely loss and Michigan as a likely win. I expect Ohio State to have a game-changing quarterback in Justin Fields that Penn State can’t quite match, but I expect Penn State’s breadth of depth and overall quality to be better than Michigan. My big unknown for Penn State though, which I won’t get an answer to until at least Saturday when the Nittany Lions finally get a game in, is what its wide receivers are going to do and who they’re going to be this season. Are they game-changers? Can they win one-on-one matchups and make plays on the ball? Given the attention that defenses are going to direct toward Penn State’s running backs, both due to the quality of the backs themselves as well as that of the offensive line, my expectation is for Penn State’s opponents to force Sean Clifford and those receivers to make plays consistently before any holes are opened for the running game. In other words, just like last year. We’ll see what happens, but I like what I believe is the quality of this Penn State team, and think it can and will be competitive with the very best in the conference. PREDICTION: 7-1



Phil Grosz - Publisher

Before the coronavirus created major problems with the Big Ten schedules, many Penn State fans thought the 2020 football season was the Nittany Lions’ chance to challenge Ohio State for the Big Ten East Division crown, earn a spot in the conference championship game and maybe even claim a berth in the College Football Playoff. Even with Journey Brown out for at least most of the season, Micah Parsons opting to prepare for the NFL Draft and Penn State playing just a nine-game, all-Big Ten schedule, I don’t think much has changed. The Nittany Lions have to beat Ohio State at home and then go on the road to beat Michigan on Nov. 28. That hasn't changed. We’ll know soon enough whether the Lions are up to the challenge, because their schedule is front-loaded. After opening on the road against Indiana, they will welcome Ohio State to Beaver Stadium next weekend. PREDICTION: 7-1



Matt Herb - Magazine Editor

Since early August, Penn State has lost its most electrifying defensive player and also its most electrifying offensive player. But the Nittany Lions still have plenty of juice. I don’t think anyone would be entirely surprised to see them playing in the Big Ten title game in December. That’s a testament to the job that James Franklin and his staff have done since the program’s turnaround in 2016. Obviously, this year isn’t going to be like any previous Big Ten season, and past results are going to have even less predictive power than usual. We don’t know for sure whether all of these games are even going to be played. Given the speed with which COVID outbreaks seem to flare up, I don’t think any of us would be shocked if some Big Ten teams ended up playing fewer than their eight allotted regular-season games. Also, Beaver Stadium is going to be virtually empty this fall, depriving the Lions of a major asset. The quiet atmosphere might not matter in some games, but it will most certainly matter when Ohio State visits. The White Out crowd is worth a few points, and the Lions could absolutely use them. This will essentially be a neutral-site game, and I see the Buckeyes leaving with a victory and going on to play for the Big Ten championship. Until someone shows that it can do more than just hang with them for two or three quarters, that it can win its share of those matchups, you have to assume that the league title is Ohio State’s to lose. I can’t help but think that there’s another loss lurking somewhere on Penn State's schedule, maybe even on opening day. But optimism feels like a rare indulgence these days, so in a break with tradition, I’m going to err on the side of positivity. PREDICTION: 7-1



Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

If Penn State is going to reach the College Football Playoff this year, two things have to happen. Beating Ohio State is at the top of the list, obviously, although I’m not so sure that’s an absolute must this year. The Nittany Lions are already starting out at No. 7 and No. 8 in the Coaches and AP Polls, respectively. I know many like to say that preseason polls don’t matter, but I’ve never agreed with that. Starting out high absolutely helps, especially in a shortened season and with other teams already halfway through their schedules. I think even if Penn State loses that game, but still ranks in the top 12 with seven games to play, they won’t be out of it. I also believe Penn State has to play all eight scheduled games, plus the ninth on Dec. 19. It’s still fairly early in the season, but Georgia and Florida already have one loss each, and the Big 12 is a mess. As of today, a path into the playoffs looks possible, even with a close loss to the Buckeyes. But that’s also why they have to play every game. With no room for schedule changes, I think even one cancellation could have a real impact. Personally, I expect every game to be played. From what I’ve seen so far, the Big Ten, who made plenty of mistakes in recent months, has done a good job with its testing system. Losing Journey hurts, but let’s not forget that heading into last year’s game against Michigan State, Noah Cain had out-carried Brown 62 to 39, and that includes just one carry for Cain in the game against Buffalo. That’s not to diminish Brown. He’s a great player who got better and better, but until Cain’s injury, he was considered the better option by the staff. I think we’re going to all be reminded here soon that Penn State’s system produces success for running backs, regardless of who’s carrying the ball. I do have concerns about Saturday. I think Indiana is going to give Penn State some problems, but if the Nittany Lions can escape, they’ll be on their way to another top 10 season, at the very least. PREDICTION: 7-1



