Sportsbooks tab Penn State as favorites for 9 of 12 games in early lines
Sportsbooks have begun to release their odds for the upcoming college football season, with kickoff between Penn State and Wisconsin just over three months away.
The oddsmakers have recently released their early lines for all 12 games on the Nittany Lions' schedule.
DraftKings favors the Nittany Lions in nine of those games. The lines are as follows:
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
Penn State at Wisconsin: UW -3.5
Ball State at Penn State: PSU -21.5
Auburn at Penn State: PSU -7.5
Villanova at Penn State: PSU -29
Indiana at Penn State: PSU -6.5
Penn State at Iowa: Iowa -3.5
Illinois at Penn State: PSU -20.5
Penn State at Ohio State: OSU-10.5
Penn State at Maryland: PSU -9.5
Michigan at Penn State: PSU -7.5
Rutgers at Penn State: PSU -17.5
Penn State at Michigan State: PSU -14.5
The oddsmakers see the Nittany Lions as favorites in all seven of their home games this season, while Penn State is the early underdog on three of its five trips away from State College.
The largest line in Penn State's favor is set for Week 3, where the Nittany Lions are 29-point favorites at home against FCS Villanova. On the other end of things, Penn State is a 10.5-point underdog when it visits Ohio State in Columbus.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook