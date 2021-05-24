Sportsbooks tab Penn State as favorites for 9 of 12 games in early lines

Sportsbooks have begun to release their odds for the upcoming college football season, with kickoff between Penn State and Wisconsin just over three months away.

The oddsmakers have recently released their early lines for all 12 games on the Nittany Lions' schedule.

DraftKings favors the Nittany Lions in nine of those games. The lines are as follows:

