Sportsbooks make Penn State a big favorite against Ball State

Both Penn State and Ball State are 1-0 coming out of the weekend.

Some sportsbooks list Penn State as 22-point favorites, while others go a step further and have the hosts as 22.5-point favorites.

As expected, Penn State Nittany Lions football will be a sizable favorite when it opens its home schedule this Saturday at Beaver Stadium against Ball State.

The Nittany Lions began their season with a massive 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin.



Despite claiming only one first down in the first half, Penn State's defense kept the game tied before the offense woke up in the second half, using big plays down the field to get the better of the Badger secondary.

Most sportsbooks had the Nittany Lions as a 5.5 point underdog when the game began, meaning Penn State is also quite comfortably 1-0 against the spread so far this season.

Ball State, the defending MAC champs, earned a 31-21 win at home over FCS opposition in Western Illinois.

A 31-point favorite in that game, Ball State failed to cover the spread by some distance, and starts the season 0-1 ATS.

Penn State's game with the Cardinals is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. inside Beaver Stadium, and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.

ESPN's Football Power Index Rating gives the Nittany Lions a 93.4 percent chance of taking home the win in this one.