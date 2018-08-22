Position battle updates stemming from the Penn State coaching staff are rare this time of year, with the Nittany Lions typically deferring toward a depth chart release that will come before the season opener.

Defensive line coach Sean Spencer broke that silence in part on Wednesday, noting that Shareef Miller and Yetur Gross-Matos currently occupy the top two defensive end slots for the Nittany Lions, with Shane Simmons still factoring into the race as well.

It’s a decision Penn State was practically forced into after two of the Nittany Lions’ most experienced defensive ends in Torrence Brown and Ryan Buchholz announced their retirements due to medical reasons. Spencer said those two will serve as his assistants.

But Spencer feels prepared. Miller is a veteran in his own right, and Gross-Matos, a sophomore, garnered significant experience a year ago thanks to Penn State’s rotational philosophy on the defensive line.

“We always talk about how much we rotate, how much we rotate the D-line,” Spencer said. “Then when these situations come up, we're not like, 'Oh my god, what are we going to do?' We obviously have played those guys before and they've been in game situations.

“Some guys come in and they look like [Yetur did as a freshman], but that doesn’t mean they’re mentally or physically ready. He was a guy that it took a little while in camp to pick everything up, but when he went out there on the field, he just plays the game so fast and has no regard for his body. He throws his body around and he’s just a wrecking crew. It’s good to get him that experience and we’re excited about him moving forward.

The defensive tackle situation is a bit more complicated, it seems, with a few players still vying for a starting role in Spencer’s view.

“One day Fred Hansard has a great day and the next it’s Antonio Shelton,” Spencer said. “Now Ellison Jordan is picking it back up. You have a collaboration of a lot of talented guys. We just need to get the right match. You have to a have a match at some point, you can’t just keep throwing guys out there. There’s got to be some comraderie on the defensive line.”

The same rotation concept that has Spencer feeling comfortable with the experience levels of the players who should see most of the action also means that younger, more inexperienced players are going to get game reps behind them.

Shaka Toney, who saw the field in brief stints last year and made an impact as a pass rusher, certainly fits that bill. Toney is up about 10 pounds from his playing weight a season ago to 240 pounds, by Spencer’s estimation, and has been able to hold it there.

“We all know he’s a great pass rusher, so our biggest question for him coming into the season was, ‘Can you play every down?’ By putting on that weight, he’s starting to show us that’s he’s a guy that can play every down,” Spencer said. “We’ll need that.”

Similarly, Damion Barber is set to begin his redshirt freshman season weighing 285 pounds, 20 pounds heavier than he was when he arrived. That Barber is on Spencer’s radar for playing time heading into the season is remarkable, considering Barber missed all of Penn State’s preseason camp last year.

“If you look at him, you’d think he’s an NFL football player,” Spencer said. “It took a little bit a time for him to make that adjustment from outside to inside because as I tell everybody, it’s a different world in there. The conflict is all the time, it’s imminent. Every snap, someone’s coming from the right, the left or right in front of you and [Barber] is really getting used to that. We think he could help us this year. If you’re in the top six or seven DTs and top six or seven DEs, there’s a chance you’re going to play.”

Spencer’s re-shaped unit could be in for a challenge earlier than some expected. Cornerback John Reid, Penn State’s resident game film connoisseur, pointed out the strength of Appalachian State’s offensive line during his own conversation with reporters on Tuesday.

“Those guys will come in here and play,” Spencer said. “We’ve got to be ready. The lights are not too big for Appalachian State. We’ll have our hands full.”