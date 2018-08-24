“Jayson Oweh is obviously a physical specimen and a freak,” Spencer said. “He runs a sub 4.4 [-second 40-yard dash], jumps out of the gym and looks the way you want him to look.”

Perhaps the most intriguing of the group is Jayson Oweh , who didn’t begin playing football until his junior year of high school. His athleticism is already setting him apart, according to Spencer.

And that should come as no surprise when one considers the caliber of defensive linemen the Nittany Lions have been recruiting, with all four of their recruits at that position in the most recent class earning four stars.

Understandably, Oweh is still raw given his lack of experience. Oweh told BWI in a June interview that he feels he can be the best defensive end in the 2018 recruiting class, but getting him there will require plenty of instruction within the game's finer points.

Spencer said Oweh spend the summer showing flashes of the potential that has Penn State fans so excited.

“All his habits become the ones we teach him, so that’s great,” Spencer said. “Sometimes in high school, guys will make these inside moves but they forget that there’s this guard standing there in the Big Ten that will punch you in the neck. He’s learning. He’s very, very eager. He’s awesome to coach, great for the room.”

Spencer had positive reports for Oweh’s classmates as well.

Nick Tarburton is new to the defensive end position after playing mostly linebacker in high school, but, in contrast to Oweh, Tarburton’s football instincts have shone through despite the position change.

“He kind of got the boost in the spring being here and getting acclimated to the system,” Spencer said. “He looks really good. We love his aggressiveness, which was one of the reasons we moved him to DE. He has a nose for the football. Some guys just have that natural nose for that.”

Spencer proceeded to compare freshman P.J. Mustipher to former Nittany Lion and current NFL nose tackle Austin Johnson, also lauding Mustipher’s 6-foot-4, 304-pound frame.

“P.J. Mustipher just does not look like a freshman,” Spencer said. “He’s a great one to coach. You hear him out there yelling and screaming, he hustles after the play is over. He has the work ethic you want.”

Spencer was also struck by the professional pedigree of Judge Culpepper, whose father, Brad, played nine seasons of NFL football.

“Some of the drills, I ask him, ‘You’ve been doing this since you were 5 years old, haven’t you?’” Spencer said.

And finally Spencer touched on Aeneas Hawkins, who Spencer said the Nittany Lions are trying to trim down from the 290-pound weight he arrived with.

“He’s showed a great twitch and tremendous knowledge of the game,” Spender said.

As Penn State tries to groom this new crop of young, talented defensive linemen, Spencer has the added benefit of two veterans participating in the instruction.

Ryan Buchholz and Torrence Brown, both newly retired, are serving as Spencer’s assistants. Their presence has helped in particular with Oweh’s progression, Spencer said.

Said Spencer, “They know the defense. They know the system. They know the expectations.”