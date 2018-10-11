“Obviously, huge, huge shorthanded goal by Nate Sucese,” Gadowsky said. “I know we sort of had one mix up on the first [Clarkson] power play, but I thought late in the third, we had a great kill. So, from the penalty kill. I thought it was really good, and obviously you get a huge shorty from Nate.”

Gadowsky didn’t offer an evaluation of the power play that scored twice, but was impressed by his team’s penalty killing efforts, especially Sucese’s shorthanded tally, which came after he forced a turnover near Penn State’s defensive blue line and turned it into a breakaway opportunity.

The 16th-ranked Nittany Lions defeated No. 17 Clarkson, 4-3, behind two power-play goals and a shorthanded tally from Nate Sucese.

Guy Gadowsky is normally hesitant to speak about the success or failure of his special teams units over a single-game sample, but on Thursday night, he had little choice.





Penn State’s only even-strength goal of the game was the difference maker. Brandon Biro collected a rebound in the crease and tucked it past Clarkson goaltender Jake Kielly with 8:59 remaining in the third period to give the Nittany Lions a lead they would not relinquish.

Biro’s game winner was put in question while the officials reviewed it for a potential hand pass that would have negated the tally, but the ruling ultimately went in the Nittany Lions’ favor.

“I didn’t really see much there,” Biro said. “I would have been pretty upset if it had gotten called back, but I think they did a pretty good job with it.”

Biro’s goal culminated a frantic beginning to the third period.

After a relatively quiet first 40 minutes in which both teams scored only once, Penn State and Clarkson combined for five goals over the first 11:01 of the third period, including a one-minute, 41-second stretch in which four goals were scored.

The Nittany Lions are comfortable with that type of pace, Gadowsky said. And it showed.

Liam Folkes put Penn State ahead for the first time with a power-play goal 1:31 into the third period. Clarkson equalized 19 seconds later to make the score 2-2.

Sucese gave the Nittany Lions another short-lived lead with his shorthanded goal less than 35 seconds later. And again, Clarkson responded with a power-play goal about 50 seconds after that.

"We like to play a north-south game, obviously we don't like to give up chances, but if we score a couple of goals, we're going to go with it,” Biro said.

Chris Funkey, who has served as a backup for his first three seasons at Penn State, got the start in net Friday and went save-for-save with one of college hockey’s elite goaltenders in Kielly to get the win.

Funkey stopped 23 of the 26 shots sent his way by the Golden Knights, including numerous impressive saves against shots from in close.

For his teammates and Gadowsky, it was special to finally see on-ice success for a player whose contributions have come primarily as an emotional leader. Freshman Aarne Talvitie went so far as to call Funkey the “heart and soul” of the locker room, and with good reason.

“I think the value of Chris Funkey to this team and to this program is well beyond what you guys know,” Gadowsky said. “He's an excellent goaltender. But you know, you look at who he's playing with and the way things worked out, in another circumstance he would have played a lot more.”

Sam Sternschein, likely getting power-play minutes in the place of the injured Denis Smirnov, scored Penn State’s first goal with a 5-on-3 advantage in the second period.

Graduate transfer Ludvig Larsson also excelled in his debut with the Nittany Lions, notching a pair of assists, and -- perhaps more importantly -- winning 13 of the 20 faceoffs he took to help Penn State go 35-31 in the circle.

“You watch him and he plays like a veteran,” Gadowsky said. “He's earned that tag. Number one for us I think is what he does in the faceoff circle, he's just excellent.

“I thought he looked extremely mature in all areas. He's a player.”