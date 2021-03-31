South Carolina RB CJ Stokes 'excited' to earn Penn State offer
When Columbia, South Carolina running back CJ Stokes received an offer from Penn State last Sunday, he didn't have to work too hard to familiarize himself with a Big Ten school nearly 500 miles from his hometown.
Saquon Barkley's college highlight tape had made Penn State's introduction for them.
"I watched [Penn State] a lot," Stokes, a Class of 2022 RB, said in a recent phone interview. "Saquon was one of my favorites. I've really been watching his highlights since he left college, but I've been watching even more since Penn State offered me. I've been just watching him, watching Miles Sanders, watching a lot of Penn State backs, just seeing how they do things."
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news