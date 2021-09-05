Penn State football began its 2021 season with an upset win over No. 12 Wisconsin on the road Saturday in Madison.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions still have plenty to improve on, earning an overall grade of 61.9, which is considered an average score, at best.

The offense earned a 59.0 score, while the overall defensive grade was a 65.7. Penn State's top grade in different subcategories was pass coverage with a 73.7

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how they grade, click here to learn how their system works.