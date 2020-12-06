Penn State put together its first winning streak of the 2020 season, beating Rutgers Saturday, 23-7. According to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions played their best game of the season with an overall team grade of 82.5. It was by far the best defensive performance of 2020 with an overall defensive grade of 89.9. Due to some struggles in the second half, the overall offensive grade finished at 68.1.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together snap counts and grades from PFF. If you're unfamiliar with how they grade, click here to learn how their system works.