Penn State football improved to 2-0 on the season with a dominant victory over former MAC champion Ball State, 44-13.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions played their best overall game since Rutgers last season, earning an overall grade of 87.9

The offense earned a 83.1 score, while the overall defensive grade was a 80.7. Penn State earned a 91.0 grade in rushing, as well as a 90.4 grade in pass coverage.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.