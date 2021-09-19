Penn State football improved to 3-0 on the season with a 28-20 victory over Auburn in front of 109,958 fans at Beaver Stadium.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions played their second-best overall game of the year, as they earned an overall grade of 73.2, which is higher than the 63.5 mark after Wisconsin but lower than the 90.9 performance following Ball State.

The offense earned a 69.4 score, while the overall defensive grade was a 71.Penn State earned a 69.4 grade in rushing, as well as a 73.6 grade in pass coverage.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.