 Penn State Football: Snap Counts & Pro Football Focus Grades from the Ohio State game
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 09:25:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Counts & PFF Grades: Ohio State

BWI Staff
Rivals

It hasn't been the start that James Franklin and Penn State fans had been hoping for, as the Nittany Lions fell to 0-2 Saturday night. Following a handful of good performances against Ohio State in recent years, many were hoping for the same last night, but in truth, it never felt like Penn State had a serious chance of pulling the upset.

To get a better feel for how the Nittany Lions played, we put together snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus. If you're unfamiliar with PFF and how they grade each player, you can learn more about their process here.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Trial

OFFENSE

Penn State Nittany Lions Football
TE Pat Freiermuth had three receptions for 46 yards.
Quarterback
Player Pass Run Overall (%) PFF Grade

Sean Clifford

42

19

61 (98.4%)

49.4

Will Levis

0

1

1 (1.6%)

55.0
Offensive Snaps - 62
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}