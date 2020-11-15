2020 has been a year to forget for many reasons, but if you're a Penn State fan, it's only gotten worse, as the Nittany Lions fell to 0-4 Saturday, losing to previously winless Nebraska, 30-23. However, unlike the previous week, there were at least signs of life this time, as Penn State came back after being three scores down. In the end, missed opportunities in the red zone proved to be the difference, which has been an issue all season.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus. If you're unfamiliar with PFF and how it works, click here to learn how their grading system works.

