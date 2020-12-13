Snap Counts & PFF Grades: Michigan State
Penn State improved to 3-5 on the season Saturday, completing a second half comeback victory over Michigan State. According to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions' team grade of 69.0 rates fourth on the year, behind the performances against Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers. The overall offensive grade was 72.4, while the defensive grade was 61.2.
To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together snap counts and grades from PFF.
If you're unfamiliar with how they grade, click here to learn how their system works.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|PFF Grade
|
33
|
24
|
57 (76%)
|
67.5
|
2
|
16
|
18 (24%)
|
61.2
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news