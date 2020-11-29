Penn State got its first win of the season Saturday, beating Michigan in Ann Arbor for the first time since 2009. This should be no surprise, but according to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions played their best game of the season with an overall team grade of 79.1 The game against Indiana was the previous high at 76.4.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together snap counts and grades from PFF. If you're unfamiliar with how they grade, click here to learn how their system works.

