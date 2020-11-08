Penn State football is now off to its worst start in nearly two decades following Saturday's 35-19 upset by Maryland. At 0-3, the Nittany Lions have fallen from a preseason top-10 program to a team that now has to win five of its next six games just to make a bowl game. The loss to the Terrapins was arguably the worst since head coach James Franklin took over the program seven years ago.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus. If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades players, click here to learn how their grading system works.

Subscribers can also join us inside The Lions Den for some perspective on how Penn State's top players are performing overall through the first three games