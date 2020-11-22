Snap Counts & PFF Grades: Iowa
Penn State fell to 0-5 Saturday, losing to Iowa, 41-21. The Hawkeyes dominated in the trenches, holding the Nittany Lions to 62 yards rushing, including an uninspiring 1.8 yards per carry. They also forced four turnovers, resulting in 27 points.
To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus. If you're unfamiliar with PFF and how it works, click here to learn how their grading system works.
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
OFFENSE
Quarterback
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|PFF Grade
|
20
|
24
|
44 (58.7%)
|
59.5
|
27
|
4
|
31 (40.3%)
|
68.9
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news