Penn State fell to 0-5 Saturday, losing to Iowa, 41-21. The Hawkeyes dominated in the trenches, holding the Nittany Lions to 62 yards rushing, including an uninspiring 1.8 yards per carry. They also forced four turnovers, resulting in 27 points.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus. If you're unfamiliar with PFF and how it works, click here to learn how their grading system works.

