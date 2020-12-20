Penn State football finished its season with a 4-5 record Saturday night, defeating Illinois at home, 56-21. According to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions played their second-best game of the season, earning a team grade of 80.6 That's only behind the 88.0 grade they earned against Rutgers two weeks ago.

The overall offensive grade of 77.4 was PSU's highest of the team, while the defensive grade (75.3) was second-best.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together snap counts and grades from PFF.

If you're unfamiliar with how they grade, click here to learn how their system works.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial