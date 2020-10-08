Entering into a challenging first-year situation for head coach James Franklin in 2014, Penn State produced the nation’s No. 2-ranked total defense. Allowing just 278.7 yards per game, the Nittany Lions’ finished top ten in rushing defense (3rd, 100.5 ypg), passing yards allowed (9th, 178.2 ypg), team passing efficiency (2nd, 101.14), and scoring defense (7th, 18.6 ppg). In subsequent seasons, the Nittany Lions consistently finished with some of the nation’s best defensive efforts, marked by scoring numbers that never exceeded 25.4 points per game, and were the best in Franklin’s tenure at 16.0 ppg last season. According to Penn State’s defensive backs coach Terry Smith, who joined host Steve Jones for the Penn State Coaches Show Thursday evening, this year’s group might be better than any of them. “We have the opportunity to be one of the best defenses we've had here in the last five or six years,” Smith said, laying out a case for strong returning experience and breakouts just waiting to happen. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Smith celebrates with Jaquan Brisker during the 2019 season.