Smith sets high expectations for Nittany Lion defense ahead of 2020 season
Entering into a challenging first-year situation for head coach James Franklin in 2014, Penn State produced the nation’s No. 2-ranked total defense.
Allowing just 278.7 yards per game, the Nittany Lions’ finished top ten in rushing defense (3rd, 100.5 ypg), passing yards allowed (9th, 178.2 ypg), team passing efficiency (2nd, 101.14), and scoring defense (7th, 18.6 ppg).
In subsequent seasons, the Nittany Lions consistently finished with some of the nation’s best defensive efforts, marked by scoring numbers that never exceeded 25.4 points per game, and were the best in Franklin’s tenure at 16.0 ppg last season.
According to Penn State’s defensive backs coach Terry Smith, who joined host Steve Jones for the Penn State Coaches Show Thursday evening, this year’s group might be better than any of them.
“We have the opportunity to be one of the best defenses we've had here in the last five or six years,” Smith said, laying out a case for strong returning experience and breakouts just waiting to happen.
Highlighting P.J. Mustipher and Shaka Toney as the defense’s leaders, Smith said defensive end Jayson Oweh is “coming out of the background,” and that fifth-year senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton “is going to have a great year.”
At linebacker, Smith noted that even in the absence of Micah Parsons, the likes of Jesse Luketa, Brandon Smith, Lance Dixon, Charlie Katshir and Ellis Brooks are all strong performers with the capability of breakout seasons.
At his position, Smith spent the majority of the show discussing his biggest challenge this preseason, that being having to make decisions of who to start opposite Tariq Castro-Fields at corner between the likes of Joey Porter Jr., Keaton Ellis, Marquis Wilson, and Daequan Hardy.
And at safety, Smith praised the potential of returning veterans Lamont Wade, Jaquan Brisker, and Jonathan Sutherland, plus juco transfer Ji’Ayir Brown.
Altogether, that returning experience, depth, and talent could prove to be the right ingredients for Penn State’s best defensive unit in his tenure as a Nittany Lion assistant coach.
“There's depth and the cohesiveness of this unit is led really by Shaka Toney,” Smith said. “They play as one. These guys have a lot of fun together. These guys challenge one another. And they get after it. Every day at practice, we play hard and that's what Penn State defenses have always done. I think these guys are having a lot of fun at it and we all know when teams are having fun, they'll be much more successful.”
