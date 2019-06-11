Following the announcement of Curtis Jones' decision to finish out his collegiate career at Penn State for the 2019-20 season, BWI caught up with Rivals National Basketball Analysts Corey Evans and Eric Bossi to learn more about the program's pick-up:

Corey Evans:

"Curtis Jones is a versatile guard that is most confident with how he shoots the ball. He has always been someone that could get to his spot on the floor as a three-level scorer.

"He sports good length and a solid first step and, at the basket, is a good enough athlete in finishing against bigger bodies. He brings versatility to the backcourt where he can play either guard position and be relied upon on at either side of the floor thanks to his physical tangibles."

Eric Bossi:

""I was able to watch Curtis Jones quite a bit during his high school days, at Indiana and then again at Oklahoma State. Coming out of high school he was a long and slender scorer who could get out and finish and transition but was best known for his jump shot.

"When he got to college, a lack of strength and suspect ball handling hurt him early and he moved on to Oklahoma State. Though he added strength and still showed explosion, Jones struggled to get any kind of consistency with his jumper.

"So much of Jones play is tied into whether or not he's shooting the ball well. When he sees it go in a few times, he can get rolling quick and his entire game and energy pick up. However, if he misses a few early he can have a hard time forgetting and it messes with other aspects of his game.

"There's no doubting he has the ability to emerge as a quality Big Ten scorer it's just a matter of not being so reliant on the jumper and remembering that there's lots else he can do if his shot isn't falling."